Keystone Marble & Granite Launches New Premium Quartz Countertop Collection

Keystone Marble & Granite launches a new premium quartz countertop collection, featuring modern colors, durable finishes, and expert installation for homes.

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners and commercial establishments, today, are understanding that modern spaces are no longer just functional spaces. They are not central and crucial design elements in modern environments. As design trends continue to evolve, the ability of quartz countertops to offer style with functionality makes them one of the most popular choices for modern kitchens and bathroom vanities. Furthermore, the latest technology evolution and innovation in manufacturing are expanding the potential in terms of quartz patterns and finishes. This, further, allows homeowners to create personalized spaces.Keystone Marble & Granite has set the standard when it comes to offering the ideal blend of innovation, durability, and style for modern design landscapes. The company is aiding homeowners and commercial designers to embrace modern design trends and long-lasting performance by offering premium quartz slabs and expert craftsmanship.For quick and seamless premium quartz installation services, reach out to Keystone Marble & Granite experts Top Reasons Premium Quartz MattersWhile quartz countertops are available widely, not all of them are created with equal strength. Premium quartz is usually engineered with advanced manufacturing processes and top-quality raw materials. Choosing premium quartz enables consumers to deploy stunning surfaces with reliable performance. Other advantages that premium quartz offers include:• Better resistance to discoloration• Stronger surface integrity• Longer lifespan• Improved durability• Sharp edges and aesthetic finishesApart from all the above advantages, quartz allows consumers to personalize their countertops depending on where they need to be placed. The design flexibility of quartz allows it to be one of the key features attracting modern interior designers. Another factor that makes quartz more popular is that this engineered stone can mimic natural stones such as granite or marble. So, when designers or homeowners want versatility in their spaces at affordable prices, premium quartz makes the cut and is a way to many contemporary interiors.Learn about the latest quartz countertop trends in detail,Premium Quartz – Key Types and ApplicationsAt Keystone Marble & Granite, experts guide consumers to decide on surfaces and how they can get them customized to suit their styles. Before personalized consultations, designers need to identify the key types and prominent areas of applications for premium quartz. As designing with quartz gives enough room for customization, designers can work on different edge profiles ranging from sleek to ornate, while changing the overall landscapes of the spaces. Leveraging the variations between polished or honed finishes to select unique patterns and colors will allow modern designers to create countertops that reflect their personality while serving the actual purpose.Premium Quartz TypesThe key types of premium quartz consumers can check out at Keystone Marble & Granite are:• Polished Quartz• Matte Quartz• Textured QuartzPremium Quartz ApplicationsThe most popular areas of application for premium quartz in modern spaces are:• Kitchens: Most appropriate and ideal for islands, backsplashes, and sturdy countertops• Bathrooms: Ideal for vanity tops and shower surrounds• Laundry Rooms: Appropriate for high-traffic areas with resistance to stains and scratchesWant to know about the latest Keystone Marble & Granite products? Schedule a warehouse appointment Premium Quartz Installation – Keystone WayInvesting in premium surfaces for a modern space involves a key step of selecting a trusted supplier. It is as important as choosing the material itself. At Keystone Marble & Granite, step-wise premium quartz installation is a key feature consumers can depend on.Premium quartz installation at Keystone includes:Extensive quartz sourcing and selection: The quartz selection from quarries is one key deciding factor when it comes to selecting bold statement pieces for modern spaces. The company experts assist consumers in making a selection for the premium quartz based on colors, patterns, and finishes.Precise fabrication: For seamless installations and flawless finishes, the professionals ensure precision cutting and the use of fabrication techniques.Customization: From waterfall countertops to kitchen islands, designers can create premium quartz countertops tailored to specific layouts and preferences.Professional Installation: At Keystone, experts ensure the use of the highest-quality materials to offer premium quartz installation. For maximizing durability and design impact, quartz countertops are fitted accurately.About Keystone Marble & GraniteWith an experience of over 25 years, Keystone Marble & Granite has been styling and fabricating homes and commercial spaces in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The company’s massive collection of stones, both natural and engineered in over 250 colors, and association with leading brands, including Caesarstone, Silestone, and LG, have set them apart from other industry counterparts. Their high-performance slabs are offered at competitive pricing and are available for customization if needed. At Keystone Marble & Granite, customers can explore a one-stop shop for different slab types and get expert consultation as well as installation services at rapid turnaround times. With several positive testimonials, customers have time and again appreciated the craftsmanship of the fabricators.Contact Information:KenanEmail: sales@keystonemarble.netWebsite: https://www.keystonemarble.net/ Tel: 215-447-5817Address: 406 Caredean Drive, Horsham, PA 19044

