School Related Gender Based Violence Research in Lao PDR

Tetra Tech International Development Pty Ltd (Tetra Tech International Development) as the managing contractor of the Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR Phase 2 program on behalf of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is seeking proposals from local and international service providers to design and conduct research on School Related Gender Based Violence (SRGBV), Child Protection and Social Norms in primary schools in Lao PDR, as further described in the Part B, Scope of Services.

To submit a proposal to design and deliver the research the organisation must be a local or international non-governmental organisation, consulting firm, training organisation or tertiary institution. It is intended that a single organisation (either alone or as the lead of a consortium) be contracted to design and deliver the research.

Proposals must be in English, follow the RFP requirements and address all of the selection criteria specified in the RFP document.

Timeline:

Invitation Issue Date: Tuesday 10 March 2026

Proposal Briefing: Monday 16 March 2026, 9:00, BEQUAL Meeting Room, Rue Pangkham, Xiengngeun Village, Vientiane Capital.

Last queries date: Thursday 19 March 2026 at 16:00 Vientiane Time (ICT)

Closing Date and Time: Monday 23 March 2026 at 10:00 Vientiane Time (ICT)

Documents:

AM13352-Part-ABC-SRGBV-CP-Social-Norms-Research-10032026.pdf

AM-13352-Part-D-Supplier-Response-Form.docx