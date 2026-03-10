Counting Sheep: Latest Study Reveals Wool As Best Bedding Fiber

These findings are a major step forward for Woolroom, the leading wool bedding retailer.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woolroom is excited to announce that its newest research, conducted by British Wool, the International Wool Textile Organization (IWTO) and Bangor University, has revealed wool to be the ultimate fiber for temperature regulation and moisture management during sleep.The study aimed to compare the performance of full-sized single comforters of similar Tog ratings (10-10.5 Tog) that are readily available on the UK retail market, made with four different fillings: wool, down, feather and down, and synthetic (polyester). Tog stands for Thermal Overall Grade and is a common rating that measures how well a textile product insulates (retains heat). So, the higher the TOG, the warmer the product.Wool emerged as the warmest fiber type, with the study confirming that wool is a better insulator than down by 17%, synthetic by 25% and feather and down by 30%. Thermal testing also concluded that wool retains more heat over time, maintaining a more consistent temperature throughout the night than any other fiber type.The wool comforter significantly outperformed all others in tests to analyze moisture management properties. It absorbed the least amount of moisture while transmitting the most moisture, much faster than other fiber types in trials simulating sweat wicking away from the body. This means that a wool comforter will contribute to deeper, more restorative sleep, as the sleeper is less likely to wake up during the night from overheating.“This research is a momentous step forward for the British wool industry and something I am really proud to personally have been heavily involved in,” said Chris Tattersall, an active member of the IWTO’s research group and Managing Director of Woolroom.“Wool is a miracle fiber that can completely transform sleep quality, as it combats the most common disruptor to sleep: overheating and waking due to sweating,” said Tattersall. “While we have come a long way from wool’s negative reputation for being like your grandmother’s itchy sweater, I'm confident that this study will be pivotal in showcasing its true temperature-regulating benefits to a global audience.”As the only sustainable, chemical-free, hypoallergenic and renewable bedding fiber, wool has been gaining popularity in recent years, with its benefits offering life-changing relief to those experiencing menopause symptoms, night sweats, or suffering from allergies.This trend is evidenced by the growth of the wool bedding retailer, now with a dedicated North American team based in Charlotte, NC. Woolroom experienced global revenue growth of 17.6%, a gross profit improvement of 26% and a profit before tax growth of 196% in the 2024-2025 financial year.“The past year has been a significant one for Woolroom, as we have doubled in size since 2021,” said Tattersall. “Our business is thriving in the UK, US and Canada, and we are currently celebrating new showroom openings in China, a major development for a proud family-run business from Oakham. We are confident that the results of this study will contribute to the ongoing growth of the natural bedding industry andWoolroom’s continued success globally.”To find out more about the Bangor University Research here: https://www.thewoolroom.com/en-us/pages/bangor-university-research Or, visit the Learning Hub: https://www.thewoolroom.com/en-us/blogs/learning About Woolroom:Founded in 2008 and built on 150 years of expertise in sourcing the finest wool and textiles, Woolroom is a family-run business from Bradford, the “Wool Capital of the World,” dedicated to creating home textiles crafted from British wool and natural fibers for the best night’s sleep. Responding to a time when synthetic, unethically produced bedding dominated the market and wool was undervalued, Woolroom set out to make a responsible choice—ensuring wool’s natural sleep-enhancing properties were brought to life in bedding and mattresses. Committed to improving the lives of British farmers and their animals, Woolroom guarantees fair pricing for wool and humane treatment for sheep through its Wool IDTraceable Wool Program, making it the only fully traceable wool bedding and mattress provider in the world. With a global reach and a people-first ethos, Woolroom lives by its motto, “From Sheep to Sleep,” combining ethical sourcing, transparency, and expert craftsmanship to deliver superior rest around the globe.

