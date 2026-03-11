Sample Processing System Market 2026 Improving Laboratory Automation

Sample Processing System Market Size Sample Processing System Market Growth Sample Processing System Market Share

It will grow from $8.49 billion in 2025 to $9.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sample Processing System market to surpass $13 billion in 2030. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the Sample Processing System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Sample Processing System Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the sample processing system market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to substantial NIH and federal life sciences research funding, a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry with high R&D spending, advanced clinical and diagnostic laboratory infrastructure, strong presence of leading academic and research institutions, and increasing adoption of automated, high-throughput, and AI-integrated sample processing technologies across laboratories in the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Sample Processing System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the sample processing system market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expanding presence of contract research organizations (CROs), rising investment in regenerative and personalized medicine, increasing adoption of laboratory automation, growing demand for advanced disease modeling technologies, and continuous expansion of biobanking and biomedical research infrastructure across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Sample Processing System Market In 2030?

The sample processing system market growth is segmented by product type into automated sample processing systems, semi-automated sample processing systems, and manual sample processing systems. The automated sample processing systems market will be the largest segment of the sample processing system market, segmented by product type, accounting for 48% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The automated sample processing systems market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-throughput laboratory workflows, growing adoption of robotics and integrated liquid handling technologies, rising need for error reduction and standardized sample preparation, expansion of clinical diagnostics and genomic testing volumes, and continuous advancements in automation software to enhance reproducibility, efficiency, and laboratory productivity across research and healthcare settings

The sample processing system market is segmented by application into genomics, proteomics, cell culture, diagnostics, and other applications.

The sample processing system market is segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), food and beverage industry, and forensic laboratories.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Sample Processing System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the sample processing system market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Sample Processing System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global sample processing system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape laboratory automation workflows, diagnostic efficiency standards, research productivity frameworks, and innovation across global clinical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology ecosystems.

Increasing Demand For Automation In Laboratories – The increasing demand for automation in laboratories is expected to become a key growth driver for the sample processing system market by 2030. The growing demand for automation in laboratories is driven by the need for faster, more accurate, and high-throughput sample processing, especially in clinical diagnostics and research. Manual methods are time-consuming, prone to human error, and struggle to keep up with rising testing volumes. Automation enhances efficiency, standardization, and reproducibility, making it essential for modern labs. As a result, the increasing demand for automation in laboratories is anticipated to contributing to 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Incidence Of Chronic And Infectious Diseases Requiring Diagnostic Testing – The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases requiring diagnostic testing is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the sample processing system market by 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases like diabetes, cancer, and COVID-19 has significantly increased the need for timely and accurate diagnostic testing. This surge in testing demand puts pressure on laboratories to process large volumes of samples quickly and efficiently. As a result, there is a growing reliance on advanced sample processing systems to support faster diagnosis and improve patient outcomes. Consequently, the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases requiring diagnostic testing is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Pharmaceutical Research And Drug Development Activities – The rise in pharmaceutical research and drug development activities is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the sample processing system market by 2030. The growth in pharmaceutical research and drug development activities has increased the demand for efficient and accurate sample processing to support clinical trials and biomarker discovery. High-throughput systems are essential for handling large volumes of biological samples with precision and speed. This drives the adoption of advanced sample processing systems in pharma and biotech labs to accelerate R&D timelines. Therefore, the rise in pharmaceutical research and drug development activities is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Sample Processing System Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the automated sample processing systems market, the semi-automated sample processing systems market, and the manual sample processing systems. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by high-throughput laboratory workflows, rising adoption of automation to reduce human error and improve reproducibility, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, and growing emphasis on standardized and efficient sample handling across clinical and research laboratories. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving laboratory efficiency, ensuring data accuracy, supporting large-scale diagnostic and drug discovery programs, and enabling faster and more reliable research outcomes, fuelling transformative growth within the broader life sciences, diagnostics, and laboratory automation industry.

The automated sample processing market is projected to grow by $2 billion, semi-automated sample processing systems by $1 billion, and the manual sample processing systems market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

