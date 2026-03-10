Amerigo Scientific Unveils GMP-Grade Proteins for Cell Therapy

Amerigo Scientific launched a comprehensive portfolio of GMP-grade proteins tailored to accelerate the development and clinical translation of cell therapies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amerigo Scientific, a leading supplier of life science solutions, has launched a comprehensive portfolio of GMP-grade proteins tailored to accelerate the development and clinical translation of cell therapies. This offering supports the critical transition from research-grade to GMP-compliant raw materials, a key milestone for advancing candidates into late-stage clinical trials and commercialization.Amerigo Scientific's protein product line encompasses GMP-grade cytokines and growth factors essential for cell therapy manufacturing. These products are manufactured in adherence to relevant regulatory guidelines, ensuring lot-to-lot consistency, safety, and traceable animal-free biological activity—core requirements for regulatory compliance in cell and gene therapy workflows."Cell therapy development demands high-quality, well-characterized reagents to support scalable, reproducible manufacturing," said the business development manager from Amerigo Scientific. "Our GMP-grade proteins address this need by providing researchers and manufacturers with reliable tools to advance their programs with confidence, streamlining the path from preclinical research to clinical application."The portfolio includes key cytokines for immune cell therapy, such as IFN-gamma, IL-2, IL-4, IL-6, IL-7, IL-10, IL-15, and TNF-alpha, all produced in E.coli with many having active Drug Master File (DMF) filings on record. For regenerative medicine applications, the offering features critical growth factors like Activin A, Betacellulin, EGF, FGF basic/FGF2/bFGF, Flt-3 Ligand/FLT3L, IGF-I/IGF-1, SCF/c-kit Ligand, Thrombopoietin, and VEGF, sourced from E.coli, CHO cells, NS0 cells, or other validated expression systems, with select products also holding DMF filings.Amerigo Scientific's GMP-grade proteins are designed to integrate seamlessly into standard cell culture and manufacturing processes, supporting the expansion, activation, and differentiation of immune cells and stem cells—key steps in cell therapy production.With this launch, Amerigo Scientific expands its capabilities to serve the growing cell therapy community, offering end-to-end solutions that address the unique quality and regulatory challenges of developing transformative cellular medicines. For more information about Amerigo Scientific protein products and other life science solutions, please visit its official website at www.amerigoscientific.com About Amerigo ScientificAmerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation from all companies and institutions in the area of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.

