Low-Code Development Platform Market to Reach US$107.3B by 2031 as AI and Cloud Accelerate Enterprise App Development

Low-Code Development Platform Market

Rising demand for rapid app development, cloud adoption, and citizen developers is driving strong growth in the global Low-Code Development Platform Market.

As businesses accelerate digital transformation, low-code platforms are emerging as a strategic solution to bridge the gap between IT capabilities and growing application development demands.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Low-Code Development Platform Market has gained significant momentum in recent years as organizations increasingly seek faster and more efficient ways to build digital applications. Low-code platforms provide a visual development environment that allows developers and non-technical users to create applications through drag-and-drop tools, reusable components, and automated workflows. These platforms reduce the need for traditional coding and simplify the software development process, making application development more accessible to a broader range of users. As businesses focus on digital transformation, process automation, and agile development practices, low-code platforms are becoming an essential tool for accelerating innovation and improving operational efficiency across industries.According to DataM Intelligence, the Low-Code Development Platform Market reached US$ 14.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 107.3 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period 2025–2031. The rapid growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising demand for faster application development, the shortage of skilled software developers, and the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies. Additionally, organizations are embracing low-code solutions to streamline business processes, reduce development costs, and enhance collaboration between IT teams and business units. The large enterprises segment currently holds a dominant share of the market due to high investments in digital transformation initiatives, while North America leads the global market owing to its strong technology ecosystem, early adoption of innovative software solutions, and the presence of major platform providers.Key Highlights from the Report:➤ The global low-code development platform market is projected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.➤ Increasing demand for rapid application development and workflow automation is accelerating market adoption.➤ Cloud-based low-code platforms are gaining strong traction due to scalability and remote accessibility.➤ Large enterprises dominate the market as they require quick digital solutions across multiple departments.➤ The shortage of skilled software developers is encouraging organizations to adopt low-code technologies.➤ The rise of citizen developers is expanding the adoption of low-code platforms across industries.Request Executive Market Briefing: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/low-code-development-platform-market Recent Developments:October 2025: Microsoft enhanced its Power Apps capabilities within the Microsoft Power Platform by introducing advanced AI-assisted development features. The update enables developers and business users to build applications using natural language prompts and automated workflow suggestions, significantly accelerating enterprise application development.September 2025: OutSystems launched an upgraded version of its low-code platform with integrated generative AI capabilities. The platform allows organizations to automatically generate application components, streamline testing processes, and reduce development cycles, supporting faster digital transformation initiatives.July 2025: Appian introduced a new automation suite that integrates low-code development with robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence. The platform enhancement helps enterprises design complex business workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and improve operational efficiency across industries such as finance, healthcare, and government.May 2025: Mendix, a subsidiary of Siemens, launched a new cloud-native development environment aimed at simplifying enterprise application deployment. The solution supports scalable architecture, enhanced collaboration tools, and faster integration with enterprise data systems.Mergers & Acquisitions:October 2025: ServiceNow acquired a low-code workflow automation startup to strengthen its application development ecosystem. The acquisition enhances the company’s ability to deliver rapid application development and automation solutions for enterprise customers.August 2025: Salesforce expanded its low-code capabilities through the acquisition of a cloud-based application development firm. The move aims to enhance the functionality of the Salesforce Platform and improve integration with customer relationship management tools.June 2025: SAP completed the acquisition of a workflow automation technology provider to strengthen its low-code development ecosystem within the SAP Business Technology Platform. The acquisition focuses on improving enterprise application development and data-driven automation.April 2025: Oracle acquired a cloud-based rapid application development startup to expand the capabilities of Oracle APEX, enabling faster creation of enterprise-grade applications using low-code methodologies.Company Insights:The Low-Code Development Platform Market is highly competitive, with several technology companies offering advanced development tools designed to accelerate application creation and digital transformation.SalesforceMicrosoftAppianOraclePegasystemsMagic Software EnterprisesAgilePointOutSystemsZohoQuick BaseRequest Custom Intelligence Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/low-code-development-platform-market Market Segmentation:The Low-Code Development Platform Market can be segmented based on deployment type, organization size, application type, and industry verticals. These segments help define how organizations adopt low-code technologies depending on their operational requirements and digital strategies.Based on deployment type, the market is generally categorized into cloud-based platforms and on-premises platforms. Cloud-based deployment has gained strong popularity as it offers scalability, flexibility, and lower infrastructure costs. Organizations prefer cloud-based platforms because they allow teams to collaborate remotely and deploy applications quickly. On the other hand, on-premises solutions remain important for enterprises that require greater control over data security and regulatory compliance.By organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises currently dominate the market due to their significant investments in digital transformation, enterprise mobility solutions, and internal workflow automation systems. However, SMEs are increasingly adopting low-code platforms as they enable smaller organizations to build applications without maintaining large development teams, thereby reducing operational costs.In terms of application type, low-code platforms are widely used for web application development, mobile application development, workflow automation, database management applications, and enterprise process management solutions. Among these, workflow automation and business process management applications are gaining the most traction as organizations aim to improve operational efficiency and eliminate manual tasks.Additionally, the market is segmented by industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, IT & telecommunications, and others. The BFSI sector is one of the largest adopters of low-code platforms because financial institutions require rapid development of digital banking solutions, compliance systems, and customer engagement platforms.Market Dynamics:Market DriversOne of the primary drivers of the Low-Code Development Platform Market is the growing demand for rapid application development. Traditional development approaches require extensive coding, long development cycles, and highly skilled developers. Low-code platforms simplify this process by providing visual development environments that allow applications to be created quickly and efficiently.Another important driver is the global shortage of skilled developers. Many organizations struggle to meet growing software development demands due to limited developer availability. Low-code platforms help address this challenge by enabling business users and citizen developers to build applications with minimal coding knowledge, thereby accelerating innovation and improving productivity.Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud computing and digital transformation strategies across industries is driving the demand for low-code platforms. Enterprises are investing in tools that allow them to develop scalable applications quickly while reducing development costs and improving collaboration between IT and business teams.Market Opportunities:The market offers significant opportunities due to the growing trend of citizen development, where employees outside the IT department create applications using low-code platforms. This trend enables organizations to accelerate innovation and solve operational challenges more efficiently.Another major opportunity lies in the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning within low-code platforms. AI-powered features such as intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and automated code generation can significantly enhance the capabilities of low-code platforms and improve application performance.Additionally, the development of industry-specific low-code solutions tailored for sectors such as healthcare, banking, and manufacturing is creating new growth opportunities for technology providers. These specialized platforms help organizations address industry-specific challenges while enabling faster digital transformation.Regional Insights:The growth of the Low-Code Development Platform Market varies significantly across regions, driven by differences in digital maturity, enterprise technology adoption, and IT infrastructure development.North America currently holds the largest market share globally. The region benefits from the presence of major technology companies, advanced cloud infrastructure, and a strong culture of digital innovation. Enterprises across sectors such as banking, healthcare, and retail are actively adopting low-code platforms to accelerate software development and improve operational agility.Europe also represents a substantial share of the market. Organizations in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are increasingly using low-code solutions to modernize legacy systems and support enterprise digital transformation initiatives. Additionally, government-led digitalization programs and strong data governance frameworks contribute to the adoption of these platforms.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rapid economic development, increasing digital adoption, and expanding IT industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling demand for low-code development platforms. Businesses in the region are leveraging these solutions to improve productivity, streamline operations, and launch digital services quickly.Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually emerging as promising markets for low-code platforms. As organizations in these regions invest in digital infrastructure and cloud technologies, the adoption of low-code platforms is expected to increase steadily.Purchase Corporate License | Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=low-code-development-platform-market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):◆ How big is the Low-Code Development Platform Market globally?◆ What is the expected growth rate of the Low-Code Development Platform Market during the forecast period?◆ Who are the key players operating in the global low-code development platform market?◆ What factors are driving the growth of the low-code development platform industry?◆ Which region is expected to dominate the low-code development platform market in the coming years?Conclusion:The Low-Code Development Platform Market is transforming the way organizations build and deploy software applications. By simplifying development processes and enabling faster application creation, low-code platforms help businesses respond quickly to evolving market demands and digital transformation requirements. With strong growth projections, increasing adoption across industries, and continuous technological advancements such as AI integration and cloud deployment, the market is expected to expand significantly over the coming years. As organizations continue to prioritize agility, innovation, and cost efficiency, low-code development platforms will play a crucial role in shaping the future of enterprise application development.Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.