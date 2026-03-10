Altered Perceptions by Dr. Wayne C. Dees Examines Modern Social Divides Through a Gripping Psychological Thriller

Altered Perceptions: A Psychological Thriller by Dr. Wayne C Dees

This thought-provoking novel blends suspense, family conflict, and a powerful love story while exploring the ideological divisions shaping modern society.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Wayne C. Dees presents a compelling and timely psychological thriller with Altered Perceptions, a novel that explores the growing social and political divisions shaping modern society while weaving an emotional story about family, identity, and understanding. Through suspenseful storytelling and complex characters, the book reflects on how deeply ideological conflicts can affect personal relationships and the bonds that hold families together.

Set against the backdrop of a world increasingly divided by political beliefs, cultural conflicts, and shifting societal values, Altered Perceptions examines many of the issues dominating contemporary discussions. Topics such as economic inequality, racial tensions, law enforcement debates, climate concerns, and disagreements over core societal values form part of the broader environment in which the story unfolds.

The novel also reflects on the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways it intensified disagreements across communities. Debates surrounding science, vaccination policies, public health responses, media narratives, and the line between fact and opinion have contributed to a period of deep polarization. Through its narrative, the book invites readers to reflect on how these disputes influence not only politics and policy but also personal relationships and everyday life.

At the heart of the story is the relationship between Dr. Joseph Ferretti and his son, Alex. Their bond is shaped by love but strained by personal struggles, political differences, and emotional distance. Alex faces his own internal battles while seeking understanding and acceptance from his father, whose worldview and beliefs often stand in sharp contrast to his son’s experiences.

As the story unfolds, the conflict between father and son becomes a powerful reflection of the broader divisions seen across families, communities, and nations. Their journey explores the challenges of communication, empathy, and reconciliation in a world where ideological differences can create profound emotional barriers.

While Altered Perceptions functions as a psychological thriller filled with tension and intrigue, it is ultimately a deeply human story about love, identity, and the search for understanding. Dr. Wayne C. Dees offers readers a narrative that is both suspenseful and reflective, encouraging thoughtful discussion about the divisions shaping modern life.

