Step-Up Omaha Extends Application Deadline to March 16

The Step-Up Omaha application deadline has been extended to March 16.

Step-Up Omaha helps Omaha’s youth and young adults develop critical skills while giving businesses access to driven talent and a meaningful way to invest in the future of our city.” — Jonathan Chapman, VP, community collaboratives, Empowerment Network

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowerment Network has extended the Step-Up Omaha application deadline to March 16 to give more young people across the community the opportunity to participate in the summer employment initiative. To date, more than 1,300 applications have been received.

Step-Up Omaha, organized by Empowerment Network, empowers youth and young adults ages 14 to 21 by connecting them with career exploration, paid internships, job training, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Step‑Up Omaha continues to be a powerful force in shaping the future of our city by providing young people with real work experience, meaningful career exploration and the confidence to pursue their dreams,” said Mayor John Ewing. “As mayor, I’m proud that the City of Omaha partners with the Empowerment Network and local employers to invest in our next generation of leaders because when we equip our youth with skills and opportunities, we strengthen our workforce and build a more vibrant, inclusive community.”

Since its founding in 2008, Step-Up Omaha has placed more than 9,000 youth in meaningful work experiences and career pathways. Last year, more than 1,700 young people applied for the program. With over 1,300 applications already received for 2026, the program continues to attract strong interest from young people eager to gain real-world experience.

A 2025 Step-Up participant recently graduated with his aviation degree after interning with the aviation department of the Omaha Police Department. The program has led to lasting careers for some participants. Step-Up Omaha has also helped businesses fill employment voids by developing interns ready for entry-level work.

"Employers can hire the interns in the long run. Our interns can seek long-term employment through the connections that we make,” said KrisShonda Levering, director of Step-Up Omaha, during an interview with WOWT-TV.

“We showed them engines, let them take engines apart. I taught them briefly how to weld. Tre kept calling all summer, asking when he could come back to work. That kind of drive tells you he’s going places,” said Damian Good, owner of Authentic Auto, in an interview with KMTV 3 News Now, reflecting on hosting interns from Step-Up Omaha, including North High School graduate TreVaugh Grant.

This year’s program begins June 2 and runs through July 31, providing hands-on training in health care, technology, education, construction and nonprofit sectors. Interns can earn $1,800 to $3,000 or more during the summer.

“Step-Up Omaha is about developing and retaining the incredible talent we have in our communities,” said Jonathan Chapman, vice president of community collaboratives, Empowerment Network. “The program helps Omaha’s youth and young adults develop critical skills while giving businesses access to driven talent and a meaningful way to invest in the future of our city.”

Roughly 100 local employer partners participated in 2025, reflecting Omaha’s strong commitment to workforce development and community investment. Employers benefit by gaining fresh energy and perspective while helping prepare the city’s future workforce. Last year, businesses reported nearly 100% satisfaction with the professionalism and dedication of Step-Up interns.

The program is powered by a strong coalition of funders and community partners, including American National Bank, Charles E. Lakin Foundation, CHI Health, City of Omaha, Cox Communications, Mutual of Omaha and United Way of the Midlands.

Additionally, Step-Up partners with the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program that seeks to positively shift outcomes for boys and young men of color by implementing evidence-based practices.

Youth and young adults ages 14 to 21 are encouraged to apply and secure an opportunity to gain valuable work experience, develop career skills and earn income this summer.

Apply today at StepUpOmaha.com.

About Step-Up Omaha

Step-Up Omaha is a program dedicated to providing career exploration, job opportunities, internships and entrepreneurship avenues for youth and young adults ages 14 to 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. Since its inception in 2008, Step-Up Omaha has connected thousands of young individuals with valuable job training and career pathways.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha’s African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the city of Omaha and other national communities.

