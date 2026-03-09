Applications now open for the 2026 Shellfish Lease Program

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries has opened the 2026 application period for the state’s Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program. Individuals interested in leasing public coastal waters to cultivate shellfish may submit applications through Aug. 1, 2026.

Applicants are strongly encouraged not to wait until the deadline. Applications that are incomplete, submitted incorrectly or that propose ineligible lease sites will be denied. Applications denied after Aug. 1 cannot be resubmitted until 2027. All application fees are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

All new applications must include a comprehensive Storm Preparation and Gear Management Plan, detailed in Section 5 of the application and Appendix VII. This plan is mandatory.

The Division accepts bottom lease and water column applications annually from March 1 through Aug. 1. Site investigations are conducted April 1 through Oct. 1, to align with submerged aquatic vegetation growing seasons.

Applicants and the public may track the status and location of active, pending and terminated shellfish leases using the Division’s interactive Shellfish Aquaculture Tool, updated weekly.

Application materials and program details are available at deq.nc.gov/shellfish-lease.

Shellfish aquaculture supports North Carolina’s working waterfronts and contributes important economic and environmental benefits to coastal communities. The Division provides guidance and technical support to help applicants meet state requirements and plan effective, sustainable operations.

For more information, contact the Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program at 252-515-5600.