St Albans Barracks / DUI - Criminal Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001478
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/08/26 2054 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Bakersfield Rd, Bakersfield, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Eugene Webber-McCollaum
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/26 at 2054 hours the Vermont State Police of the St Albans Barracks were advised of a suspicious incident located at an address on East Bakersfield Road in Bakersfield, VT. Complainants advised dispatch that an unknown man had shown up at their house in his vehicle and seemed very intoxicated. While on scene, Troopers observed overwhelming signs of intoxication/impairment. Eugene Webber-McCollaum (33) was arrested for Criminal Refusal and issued a citation before being released to Northwestern Correctional Facility for detox.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/24/26 0800
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
