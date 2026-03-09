St Albans Barracks / DUI - Criminal Refusal

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2001478

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson                              

STATION: St Albans Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993


DATE/TIME: 03/08/26 2054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Bakersfield Rd, Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Refusal


ACCUSED: Eugene Webber-McCollaum                                                

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT




SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/08/26 at 2054 hours the Vermont State Police of the St Albans Barracks were advised of a suspicious incident located at an address on East Bakersfield Road in Bakersfield, VT. Complainants advised dispatch that an unknown man had shown up at their house in his vehicle and seemed very intoxicated. While on scene, Troopers observed overwhelming signs of intoxication/impairment. Eugene Webber-McCollaum (33) was arrested for Criminal Refusal and issued a citation before being released to Northwestern Correctional Facility for detox.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/24/26 0800            

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

