Same Team. Bigger Vision. New Name. Meet Super Gamut

The team behind American Print and Supply unveils SuperGamut, signaling a new phase focused on integrated DTF ecosystems, service and future industry expansion.

As the DTF industry continues to evolve, we felt it was the right time to rebrand in a way that more accurately reflects our mission of providing true ‘white-glove’ service to our customers.” — Rob Super

EAST PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the apparel decoration industry’s most recognized DTF teams has officially stepped into a larger spotlight with a strategic rebrand. SuperGamut has launched as the new identity for the business formerly known as American Print and Supply , signaling an expanded focus on delivering complete digital production ecosystems for garment decorators.The new brand has already begun appearing across the industry. SuperGamut made its first public debut at DAX Kansas City, followed the next week by a second appearance at the APA Expo in Las Vegas, marking the company’s first trade show presence under the new name. The transition is now fully underway, with the company’s website already updated and social media channels gradually shifting to the new SuperGamut brand identity.SuperGamut represents the next evolution of the business, reflecting a clearer vision for how modern digital production systems should be designed, supported, and delivered to apparel decorators.According to Rob Super, CEO and President, the new name better reflects the company’s long-term strategy and service philosophy.“As the DTF industry continues to evolve, we felt it was the right time to rebrand in a way that more accurately reflects our mission of providing true ‘white-glove’ service to our customers,” said Super. “Not only do we offer the full gamut of DTF solutions, but our systems are also designed to deliver expanded color gamuts, giving decorators greater performance and versatility.”Under the SuperGamut brand, the company will continue to focus on fully integrated DTF production systems that combine hardware, consumables, workflow software, and technical support into cohesive solutions designed to simplify digital garment production.SuperGamut is also the newest company to join the Super Print Collection holding company, which is expected to expand further in the coming months. According to the company, additional announcements—including strategic acquisitions and the launch of new companies within the group—are anticipated in the near future.

