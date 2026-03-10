Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market 2026 Improving Research Accessibility

Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Global Market Report 2026_Segments Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Global Market Report 2026_Region

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Refurbished Laboratory Equipment market to surpass $39 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $11 billion by 2030, with Refurbished Laboratory Equipment to represent around 355% of the parent market. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,218 billion by 2030, the Refurbished Laboratory Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the refurbished laboratory equipment market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing cost-consciousness among research institutions and laboratories, high demand from academic and pharmaceutical research centers, availability of certified refurbished equipment with reliable performance, strong government and private research funding, and growing adoption of sustainable and resource-efficient procurement practices across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the refurbished laboratory equipment market in 2030, valued at $11 billion, The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing consolidation of independent laboratories and diagnostic chains seeking capital-efficient equipment upgrades, rising demand from startup biotech firms and contract research organizations prioritizing lower upfront investments, expanding secondary equipment marketplaces and certified reseller networks, favorable tax incentives for capital equipment purchases, increasing replacement cycles driven by rapid technological obsolescence, and strong emphasis on circular economy initiatives within institutional procurement strategies across the country.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market In 2030?

The refurbished laboratory equipment market is segmented by type of equipment into analytical instruments, general lab equipment, life science equipment, clinical laboratory equipment, and chromatography equipment. The analytical instruments market will be the largest segment of the refurbished laboratory equipment market segmented by type of equipment, accounting for 41% or $16 billion of the total in 2030. The analytical instruments market will be supported by the rising demand from academic and pharmaceutical laboratories, cost-efficiency of refurbished instruments, availability of certified and tested equipment, growing adoption of sustainable procurement practices, and expansion of laboratory infrastructure.

The refurbished laboratory equipment market is segmented by product pricing into low-cost equipment, mid-range equipment, premium quality equipment, and leasing options.

The refurbished laboratory equipment market is segmented by sales channel into direct sales, online marketplaces, distributor networks, auctions, and third-party resellers.

The refurbished laboratory equipment market is segmented by end user into healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutions.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the refurbished laboratory equipment market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global refurbished laboratory equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape laboratory procurement practices, healthcare and research infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and cost-effective diagnostic and research capabilities across global healthcare and scientific ecosystems.

Expansion Of Healthcare And Diagnostic Infrastructure - The expansion of healthcare and diagnostic infrastructure is expected to become a key growth driver for the refurbished laboratory equipment market by 2030. The establishment of new hospitals, clinics, research centers, and diagnostic laboratories is increasing demand for laboratory instruments. Budget limitations in many institutions make refurbished equipment an attractive and economical alternative to new systems. Faster deployment needs, particularly during public health crises, further strengthen demand for readily available and validated refurbished instruments. The steady development of laboratory networks globally continues to support consistent market growth. As a result, the expansion of healthcare and diagnostic infrastructure is anticipated to contribute to approximately 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Rising Focus On Circular Economy - The growing emphasis on circular economy principles is expected to emerge as a major factor driving expansion of the refurbished laboratory equipment market by 2030. Increasing regulatory and institutional pressure to reduce electronic waste and improve sustainability performance is encouraging laboratories to extend equipment lifecycles through refurbishment. Organizations are incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into procurement strategies, favoring reuse over replacement. Refurbishment providers are also enhancing quality certification and warranty offerings, strengthening buyer confidence. Consequently, the rising focus on circular economy initiatives is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Demand From Emerging Markets - The increasing demand from emerging markets is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the refurbished laboratory equipment market by 2030. Rapid expansion of healthcare and academic research capacity in developing economies is driving the need for affordable laboratory solutions. Refurbished equipment enables institutions to scale operations efficiently while managing capital expenditure constraints. Growing government investment in diagnostics and life sciences research further strengthens procurement of cost-effective laboratory systems. Therefore, increasing demand from emerging markets is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the analytical instruments market, the general lab equipment market, the life science equipment market, the clinical laboratory equipment market, and the chromatography equipment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for cost-effective laboratory solutions, increasing adoption of refurbished instruments, expansion of healthcare and diagnostic infrastructure, growing focus on sustainable and circular procurement practices, and advancements in automated and digital laboratory systems. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving laboratory efficiency, enhancing operational sustainability, and supporting accessible and reliable research and diagnostic capabilities, fuelling transformative growth within the broader laboratory equipment industry.

The analytical instruments market is projected to grow by $4 billion, general lab equipment market by $3 billion, the life science equipment market by $2 billion, the clinical laboratory equipment market by $1 billion, and the chromatography equipment market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

