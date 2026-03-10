$16.72 Billion Precision Industry: Electronic Measuring Instruments Market 2026

Electronic Measuring Instruments Market Growth Electronic Measuring Instruments Market Size Electronic Measuring Instruments Market Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Measuring Instruments market to surpass $17 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Electricity And Signal Testing Instruments market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $91 billion by 2030, with Electronic Measuring Instruments to represent around 18.7% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Electronic Measuring Instruments market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Electronic Measuring Instruments Market In 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the electronic measuring instruments market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of semiconductor manufacturing hubs in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, increasing investments in 5G, IoT, and advanced communication infrastructure, rising demand from consumer electronics and automotive electronics production, and growing adoption of high-precision testing and calibration equipment across industrial, research, and defense sectors in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Electronic Measuring Instruments Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the electronic measuring instruments market in 2030, valued at $5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the high concentration of leading test and measurement equipment manufacturers, robust federal funding for advanced scientific research and national laboratories, strong presence of technology-driven startups and innovation ecosystems, and increasing demand for precision validation and compliance testing across regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, and telecommunications.

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Electronic Measuring Instruments Market In 2030?

The electronic measuring instruments market is segmented by type into digital instruments, analog instruments, and smart instruments. The digital instruments market will be the largest segment of the electronic measuring instruments market, segmented by type, accounting for 58% or $10 billion of the total in 2030. The digital instruments market will be supported by increasing demand for high-precision electronic testing, rising semiconductor development activities, advancements in automated measurement and data acquisition systems, growing adoption of software-defined and AI-enabled instruments, expanding telecommunications and industrial automation infrastructure, and stricter standards emphasizing accuracy, reliability, and compliance.

• The electronic measuring instruments market is segmented by technology into digital technology, analog technology, and hybrid technology.

• The electronic measuring instruments market is segmented by application into circuit testing and troubleshooting, frequency and phase measurement, high-voltage testing, power quality testing, signal analysis, and voltage and current measurement.

• The electronic measuring instruments market is segmented by sales channel into online and offline.

• The electronic measuring instruments market is segmented by end-user industry into aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, education and research, energy and power, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and telecommunications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Electronic Measuring Instruments Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the electronic measuring instrument market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Electronic Measuring Instruments Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global electronic measuring instruments market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape electronic testing capabilities, industrial quality assurance standards, regulatory compliance requirements, and innovation across global electronics, energy, and advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

Growing Adoption Of EMIs In Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing And Development – The growing adoption of electronic measuring instruments (EMIs) in electric vehicle (EV) testing and development is expected to become a key growth driver for the electronic measuring instruments (EMI) market by 2030. EMIs are essential for accurately monitoring and analyzing battery performance, motor efficiency, and power electronics systems in EVs. They enable manufacturers to ensure safety, reliability, and compliance with regulatory standards. The rapid expansion of EV production worldwide increases the need for precise measurement tools during research, prototyping, and quality testing. This expansion encourages the adoption of advanced testing and measurement equipment to support performance validation and regulatory compliance. Additionally, the growing complexity of EV systems highlights the need for highly accurate and reliable measurement solutions. Collectively, these factors support steady market growth by directly linking EV development expansion with increased EMI adoption. As a result, the growing adoption of EMIs in EV testing and development is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the electronic measuring instruments (EMI) market.

Increasing Demand For Advanced Measuring Devices In Smart Grid And Smart Metering Systems – The increasing demand for advanced measuring devices in smart grid and smart metering systems is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the electronic measuring instruments (EMI) market by 2030. Rising investments in smart grid infrastructure strongly support market growth by enabling utilities and energy providers to deploy advanced monitoring and measurement solutions. With increasing modernization of energy infrastructure, utilities require precise instruments to monitor electricity generation, transmission, and consumption in real time. These devices help detect faults, optimize energy distribution, and ensure grid stability and operational efficiency. Furthermore, policy initiatives promoting energy efficiency and digital grid transformation further increase the demand for reliable measurement equipment. Consequently, the increasing demand for advanced measuring devices in smart grid and smart metering systems is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the electronic measuring instruments market.

Rising Need For Precision Monitoring In Renewable Energy Installations – The rising need for precision monitoring in renewable energy installations is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the electronic measuring instruments (EMI) market by 2030. The rapid expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power is increasing the demand for accurate and reliable measurement solutions. EMIs are essential for measuring voltage, current, power output, and overall system performance to ensure efficient and stable energy generation. These instruments help optimize system performance, support predictive maintenance, and ensure compliance with operational and safety standards. Furthermore, the integration of renewable energy into power grids increases the need for advanced monitoring solutions to maintain efficiency and reliability. Therefore, the rising need for precision monitoring in renewable energy installations is projected to contribute approximately 1.8% annual growth to the electronic measuring instruments market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Electronic Measuring Instruments Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the digital instruments market, the analog instruments market, and the smart instruments market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-precision electronic testing, advancements in automated measurement and real-time data acquisition technologies, rising investments in semiconductor development and telecommunications infrastructure, and stricter industry standards emphasizing accuracy, calibration, and performance validation. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving measurement accuracy, enhancing testing efficiency, and supporting innovation in electronics, energy, and advanced manufacturing applications, fuelling transformative growth within the broader electronic measuring instruments industry.

The digital instruments market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the analog instruments market by $1 billion, and the smart instruments market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

