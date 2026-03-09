Renaud Chiropractic Expands Team to Better Serve the Community

Renaud Chiropractic Clinic Spinal Decompression Therapy Shockwave Therapy

CLOVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renaud Chiropractic is excited to announce the addition of a new team member, Hope Sanger, as part of the clinic's continued commitment to providing top-notch care and expanding its ability to serve the Clovis community. The practice, which has built a reputation for treating every patient like family, is thrilled to have Hope join the team and contribute to the clinic's mission of holistic health and wellness.Renaud Chiropractic has always prioritized personalized, compassionate care, and with this new addition, they are poised to continue offering high-quality chiropractic services. "We treat everyone like family," said Cynthia Martinez, spokesperson for Renaud Chiropractic. "As we grow, we want to make sure we maintain our commitment to patient care while expanding our ability to meet the needs of our community."Hope Sanger brings a wealth of experience to the team and shares Renaud Chiropractic's passion for helping individuals achieve better health through non-invasive treatments. Her experience and dedication to patient care will be an invaluable asset as the clinic continues to grow.Patients can now expect even more personalized care and attention from the Renaud Chiropractic team. With the addition of Hope, the clinic continues its mission to improve the health and well-being of the Clovis community through chiropractic services.For more information about Renaud Chiropractic, visit www.renaudchiropractic.com or call 559-875-4000.About Renaud Chiropractic:Renaud Chiropractic offers comprehensive chiropractic care , including spinal adjustments , pain management, and wellness solutions. The clinic is dedicated to treating patients with a holistic approach that focuses on the root causes of health issues and not just the symptoms.Media Contact:Cynthia MartinezRenaud ChiropracticPhone: 559-875-4000Website: www.renaudchiropractic.com

