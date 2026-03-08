KLOTA Expands E-Commerce Toolkit with Expert-Led SEO and Google Ads Audit Services

Fixed-price, manual audits with prioritized action plans join KLOTA’s growing suite of diagnostic tools for online retailers.

We see too many e-commerce businesses running Google Ads campaigns or working on SEO without a clear picture of what’s actually holding them back.” — Anders Karlsson

BORåS, SWEDEN, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KLOTA , a Sweden-based digital performance consultancy specializing in e-commerce growth, has launched two new expert-led audit services: SEO Analysis and Google Ads Analysis . Both services are available at fixed prices with no ongoing commitment, delivering prioritized action plans within days.The new audit services expand KLOTA’s existing toolkit, which already includes the free AI Visibility Analyzer and Shopping Feed Analyzer launched in late 2025. While those automated tools provide quick diagnostics, the new SEO and Google Ads audits are manual, expert-led reviews designed for businesses that need deeper analysis and hands-on recommendations.SEO Analysis: Technical Audit Built for Online RetailersThe SEO Analysis examines a website from Google’s perspective, covering technical SEO, on-page optimization, content quality, and backlink profile. The audit identifies what may be preventing better rankings and delivers a prioritized list of recommendations sorted by potential impact. Each recommendation includes what should be done, why it matters, and an estimate of implementation complexity. The service is priced at SEK 5,900 (approx. EUR 520) with delivery within five business days.Google Ads Analysis: Manual Account Review for Better ROASThe Google Ads Analysis is a manual review of the entire Google Ads account, including conversion tracking, campaign structure, bid strategies, keyword selection, search term reports, ad copy, extensions, and Shopping/Merchant Center setup. The audit is designed for advertisers spending at least SEK 10,000 per month (approx. EUR 880) who want an independent assessment of where their budget could be used more effectively. The service is priced at SEK 7,500 (approx. EUR 660) with delivery within ten business days.Transparent Pricing in an Industry That Often Lacks ItMany agencies require ongoing retainers before offering any form of account or site analysis. KLOTA’s approach makes professional audits accessible as standalone services. Online retailers can use the results to implement changes internally, brief their existing agency, or decide whether to engage KLOTA for further support.“We see too many e-commerce businesses running Google Ads campaigns or working on SEO without a clear picture of what’s actually holding them back,” said Anders Karlsson, founder of KLOTA. “These audits give them a concrete, prioritized action plan they can act on immediately. No fluff, no generic advice – just specific recommendations based on what we find in their account or on their site.”A Growing Suite of E-Commerce DiagnosticsWith the addition of the SEO Analysis and Google Ads Analysis, KLOTA now offers four diagnostic tools for e-commerce brands: the free, automated AI Visibility Analyzer and Shopping Feed Analyzer for quick self-service checks, and the two new expert-led audit services for businesses that need deeper, hands-on analysis. All four tools are available without ongoing contracts or commitments.What Both Audit Services Include• Manual, expert-led review (not automated tool output)• Prioritized action list sorted by potential impact• PDF report delivered via email• Optional 30-minute follow-up meeting included• Fixed price, no binding contracts, no hidden costsAbout KLOTAKLOTA is a digital performance consultancy based in Borås, Sweden, specializing in Google Ads management, SEO, and data-driven growth strategies for e-commerce businesses. With over 15 years of hands-on experience in online retail, KLOTA combines deep technical expertise with practical, results-oriented advice. The company serves e-commerce brands across Sweden and internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.