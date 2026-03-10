China Tiger Revival Launches Digital Platform to Showcase Groundbreaking Rewilding Methodology

Rewilded - Saving the South China Tiger, a photo documentary book Two South China Tigers in the South China Tiger Rewilding Program One of the tigers, Madonna, arrived in South Africa from Shanghai Zoo in China

China Tiger Revival launches platform showcasing world-first rewilding of South China Tiger — rooted in 8,000 years of heritage.

To save the South China tiger is to preserve a living piece of China's soul. We share this groundbreaking methodology while honoring the profound cultural legacy that makes this fight essential.” — Li Quan

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Tiger Revival , a UK-based charity, has launched its newly redesigned website, www.chinatigerrevival.org.uk , creating a global hub dedicated to the science and methodology of rewilding the critically endangered South China Tiger An 8,000-Year Cultural LegacyFor over eight millennia, the tiger has been woven into China's cultural fabric. It is a national treasure embodying courage and harmony. In ancient belief, the tiger's forehead bears the character [王] ("king"), marking it as ruler of all beasts. Its image was traditionally painted on doors as a protective talisman, a practice enduring in folklore today. In Daoist philosophy, the tiger and dragon together represent the balance of [阴] and [阳] — the tiger embodying the earth's dynamic power, the dragon the sky's spiritual force. To lose the South China tiger is to lose a living piece of this profound cultural heritage.A Pioneering Methodology with Global RecognitionThe South China tiger has been functionally extinct in the wild for over three decades, with fewer than 240 individuals remaining in captivity. The rewilding methodology championed by China Tiger Revival represents the world's first experiment to prepare a large predator for return to the wild—a historic, multi-stage process involving habitat restoration, prey base establishment, and survival skills training for captive-born tigers.This groundbreaking work has received international recognition. In 2013, the project was featured at the WILD10 Global Gathering, where its innovative approach was presented to the world's leading conservationists. At the peak of the experiment's success, the project attracted widespread international media attention, with coverage from BBC, CBS News, and leading science journals—highlighting the global significance of this pioneering effort.China's Commitment: The Meihuashan Rewilding ProgramSince 1998, China has actively worked toward the South China tiger's potential return. A prime example is the Meihuashan Nature Reserve in Fujian Province, where a national rescue program was first initiated. In June 2025, this program reached a significant milestone with the opening of China's largest rewilding training base—a 100-hectare facility designed to rekindle the survival instincts of captive-born tigers.A Story of Audacious Conservation on YouTubeCoinciding with the website launch, the China Tiger Revival YouTube channel brings this journey to life through a compelling video rendition of the photodocumentary book Rewilded: Saving the South China Tiger. Integrating rare historical footage filmed during the actual rewilding project, the channel offers viewers an intimate window into the early days of this historic experiment and the challenges of preparing captive-born tigers for life in the wild."To save the South China tiger is to preserve a living piece of China's soul," said a spokesperson for China Tiger Revival. "Our new website and YouTube channel share this groundbreaking methodology with a global audience while honoring the profound cultural legacy that makes this fight essential."About China Tiger RevivalChina Tiger Revival is a registered UK charity (No. 1154073) dedicated to saving the South China tiger through awareness-building, education, and support for rewilding and habitat protection.Media Contact:info@ChinaTigerRevival.org.uk+44 20 7291 1670Website: www.chinatigerrevival.org.uk YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RewildingTigers Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaTigerRevival/ Charity Registration: 1154073

Rewilded, Saving the South China Tiger - An Audiovisual Production

