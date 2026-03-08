Yanchen Yu: A Historic Leap for Synchronized Skating

Yanchen Yu

BEIJING, CHINA, March 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark moment for international synchronized skating, Yanchen Yu, a 16 year old talented Chinese athlete, alongside her teammates from the Hockettes Synchronized Skating Team, claimed the bronze medal at the prestigious Spring Cup World Synchronized Skating Competition in Milan, Italy, marking the Hockettes’ best record of the season as well as the glory of the United States. Sources say that she should be the first skater with a Chinese passport to represent the United States at a world-level competition.

Yu’s journey to the global stage is a testament to her dedication and the power of sports diplomacy. Her rise began in China, where she quickly established herself as a top competitor. In July 2024, she won the gold medal(Synchro Senior Level)in the Chinese Figure Skating Interclub League. Her success continued in March 2025 when she secured the first place at the National Grand Prix of Synchronized Skating in China.

Recognizing her exceptional talent, the Hockettes Synchronized Skating Team, the world’s first synchronized skating club based in Michigan, USA, invited Yanchen Yu to join their ranks in May 2025. Under the tutelage of Pam May, a revered figure in the sport known as the “Synchro Legend,” Yu embarked on an intensive training program, honing her skills and integrating seamlessly with her new team.

The path to international competition required collaboration between the skating associations of both nations. At the end of 2025, under coordination of the International Skating Union (ISU), U.S. Figure Skating(USFSA) extended a formal invitation to the Chinese Figure Skating Association (CFSA), requesting Yanchen Yu’s release to compete for the U.S. National Junior Team at the Spring Cup. Embracing the spirit of universal sportsmanship the CFSA graciously granted the necessary clearance, demonstrating the commitment to fostering global athletic exchange and development.

“We are thrilled to see Yanchen grow internationally with such distinction,” said an official from CFSA, “We are proud of Yanchen’s achievements and support her pursuit of excellence on the world stage. Her experience exemplifies the unifying power of sport and the opportunities it creates for athletes to connect across cultures.This collaboration is a positive step forward for the sport of synchronized skating globally.”

Upon winning the bronze medal, an elated Yanchen Yu shared her passion for the sport: “I love synchronized skating. It combines the elegance, strength, and technical precision of figure skating with the incredible power of team synergy. It’s an amazing team sport.” She expressed her desire to work more on the growth and popularity of synchronized skating, hoping to inspire more young athletes to take up the discipline.

The Hockettes’ bronze medal victory at the Spring Cup is a significant achievement for the team and a milestone for Yanchen Yu, whose historic participation has opened new doors for athletes in the global synchronized skating community.

