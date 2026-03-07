Broadcom $100B AI Boom 2027: AICC One API Locks in Lower Costs for SMEs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AICC (AI.cc), the leading unified AI API aggregation platform, today announced the expansion of its One API solution to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) protect against escalating AI costs driven by the massive AI infrastructure boom.Broadcom’s CEO recently forecasted that the company’s AI chip revenue will exceed $100 billion by 2027, signaling an unprecedented surge in data center construction and power consumption across the industry. This rapid expansion is expected to drive up electricity prices and cloud infrastructure costs, which will ultimately be passed on to businesses through higher API and token pricing.“Broadcom’s $100 billion prediction confirms what we’ve been warning SMEs about for months — the AI infrastructure arms race is accelerating, and the costs will eventually reach every company’s API bill,” said Pu, Founder of AICC. “Single-provider dependency is no longer sustainable. Businesses need immediate access to multiple models with intelligent failover and bulk pricing to stay competitive in 2026 and beyond.”AICC One API: One Endpoint, 300+ Models, Real Cost ControlAICC’s One API platform allows companies to access over 300 leading AI models — including the latest from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, GLM-5, MiniMax 2.5, DeepSeek, and more — through a single, OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( https://api.ai.cc/v1 ).Key benefits for SMEs include:Bulk aggregation pricing — often 20-80% lower than direct provider ratesIntelligent auto-failover — automatic routing if any model experiences outages or restrictionsUnified monitoring and billing — complete visibility and control in one dashboardUnlimited concurrency — no rate limits or throttling during peak usageThe platform requires zero code changes for most users — simply update the base URL — making migration fast and risk-free.Proven Results for Growing BusinessesEarly adopters have already reported significant savings and improved reliability. LA-based ecommerce and fintech companies using AICC have reduced their monthly AI spend by an average of 35% while eliminating single-vendor outage risks.As AI infrastructure investment continues to explode, AICC positions itself as the practical solution for cost-conscious businesses that refuse to let rising chip and power costs erode their margins.About AICC (AI.cc)AICC is a leading AI infrastructure platform that provides unified access to hundreds of the world’s most advanced AI models through a single, high-performance API. Designed for developers and SMEs, AICC delivers lower costs, greater reliability, and complete flexibility in the fast-evolving AI landscape.For more information or to start a free trial, visit https://www.ai.cc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.