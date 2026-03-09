Lee Chiropractic Introduces Spinal Decompression Therapy for Drug-Free Pain Relief

Lee Chiropractic Dr. John Lee

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee Chiropractic is excited to announce the integration of Spinal Decompression Therapy into its comprehensive suite of treatments aimed at providing lasting relief for patients suffering from chronic back and neck pain. This non-invasive, drug-free therapy is designed to target the root causes of pain rather than just masking symptoms, offering an alternative to invasive procedures and pain medications.Spinal decompression therapy is particularly effective for individuals dealing with herniated discs, bulging discs, sciatica, degenerative disc disease, and chronic neck or lower back pain. Unlike traditional pain relief methods, spinal decompression works by gently creating negative pressure within the spinal discs, which may help retract bulging material and improve nutrient flow to the injured area. This supports the body’s natural healing processes, helping patients recover without the need for medications or surgery.Dr. John Lee, founder of Lee Chiropractic, emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive, holistic approach to spinal health. “Chiropractic care focuses on the spine because it protects the nervous system, which controls every organ, muscle, and tissue in the body,” says Dr. Lee. “When spinal joints are restricted or misaligned, it can interfere with communication between the brain and body, affecting overall function — not just causing pain.”Lee Chiropractic is setting itself apart by offering advanced technology and a range of treatment options beyond traditional chiropractic care. In addition to spinal decompression, the clinic integrates laser therapy, shockwave therapy , digital X-ray analysis, and corrective exercises to address complex disc cases, chronic pain, and performance concerns. This comprehensive approach allows Lee Chiropractic to provide effective treatments for a wide variety of patients, from those suffering from long-term discomfort to athletes and high-performing professionals seeking to optimize their physical health.“We don’t just treat pain — we build stronger spines,” Dr. Lee explains. “Our goal is to help our patients move better, recover faster, prevent future injury, and maintain long-term spinal health.”In addition to its commitment to providing top-tier chiropractic care, Lee Chiropractic is also dedicated to supporting charitable causes and contributing to the well-being of the community.About Lee ChiropracticLee Chiropractic, located in Irvine, CA, is dedicated to helping patients achieve long-term health and wellness through advanced chiropractic care and innovative treatments. With a focus on spinal decompression therapy and other cutting-edge technologies, the clinic is ideal for individuals seeking relief from chronic pain, performance optimization, or injury prevention.For more information, visit www.irvine-chiro.com or call 949-552-2100 to schedule a consultation.Media Contact:Dr. John LeeLee ChiropracticPhone: 949-552-2100Website: www.irvine-chiro.com

