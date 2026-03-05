Submit Release
Educator Preparation – Apprenticeships Competitive Grant Opportunity Information Session 1

Just a quick reminder about our upcoming Round 4 “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Subgrant Information Session. If you are interested in learning more about teacher apprenticeship opportunities, this session will walk through key details and provide time for questions.

Grant Information Session #1

📅 March 9, 2026
🕒 3:00–4:00 p.m. CST

🔗 Register here:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/vs1hMAs8RoOrl8t-R3-Kfg

This session is designed for Educator Preparation Providers and prospective districts, nonpublic schools and ESUs interested in expanding or launching a Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program through the Round 4 opportunity.

