Meet 2026 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient Jared Almandinger

From physics and engineering to medical research and agriculture, there is a vast array of STEM topics taught today in Iowa schools. At the helm, representing outstanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers across the state, is the 2026 cohort of Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients. These six dedicated teachers are making a difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for STEM beyond the classroom and into the future.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google and distributed by the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education, is presented annually to one full-time, licensed PK-12 classroom teacher in each of the six STEM regions in Iowa.

This year’s six regional Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients were honored in a ceremony during STEM Day at the Capitol on Feb. 18. We checked in with each awardee and asked them to share what the honor means to them, their inspirations and what excites them about the future.

Today, we are highlighting Jared Almandinger, medical and bioscience research instructor, STEM Camp Director and STEM Club Advisor, at Waukee APEX in the South Central Iowa STEM region. Almandinger is in his sixth year of teaching.

What went through your mind when you learned you were being named an Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient and what does the honor say about the impact you have achieved?

I immediately thought back to when I was a student myself and never could have imagined that I am where I am today. It took an awful lot of investment in me from other people in order to unlock potential I was not aware I had. It then struck me that that thought alone is a testament to teachers everywhere, showing that our students are more capable than they give themselves credit for. They need strong mentors in their lives to unlock these gifts within themselves.

I am grateful to Iowa STEM and its partners for ensuring an award like this exists, which continues to recognize the high level of investment that is getting returned into our communities in every school district across the state. There are abundantly more teachers out there worthy of this recognition than we may be capable of giving out, but this award shows that teachers’ contributions do not go unrecognized, and I am grateful for that.

What first drew you to STEM and was there a person, experience or challenge that influenced your path to becoming a STEM teacher?

I think I have always been naturally curious, with friends and family often poking fun at me for asking too many questions. It is exciting to me to know how things work, whether that be the world around us, human to human interaction or even understanding ourselves.

I began my education journey as a summer camp counselor working at Camp Ewalu in northeast Iowa. This vibrant outdoor community taught me a love for our natural world, communities and what a world that endlessly invests in one another for the sake of goodwill instead of for gain can look like. This impactful experience at such an impressionable time in my life was tantamount to placing me in the education pathway I am in today.

Can you share a moment, project or interaction that captures why your work as a STEM teacher is impactful?

Most of my favorite success stories relate to the “a-ha” moments that students have that they never could have imagined on their own. I had a student who was one of the most kind, creative and high potential students you could imagine. But she did not view herself that way. Through taking my Medical and Bioscience Research course and after some gentle guidance, she pursued a wide array of opportunities she never would have pursued otherwise. She has since attended local research symposiums, self-established some once in a lifetime job shadows and now has a clear cut view of what she wants to do in her future, more than likely right here in Iowa. She wrote me a thank you at the end of the semester with a quote that summed up exactly why teachers do what they do:

“From our research project to help with my future, you have given me the words I needed to hear and the confidence boost I needed to really set my sights on med school one day. This course really helped me catch a glimpse of what my future might be like.”

Collaboration is clearly important to you and critical for your curriculum, can you talk a little bit more about the positive impact collaboration has in the classroom and for students?

Collaboration is in every school, every workplace and every high functioning society. Consequently, since my courses are intended to replicate a workspace as much as possible, my curriculum offers collaboration opportunities around every corner. This naturally gravitates the classroom culture into a positive and welcoming environment, in which students walk in on day one potentially not knowing anybody in the room and walk out hugging their peers goodbye on the last day of class. When every student is given a chance to contribute, student’s gifts shine the brightest.

How have STEM Council programs impacted your teaching or your student’s STEM learning?

Waukee Aspiring Professional Experience (APEX) has been recognized as a STEM BESTⓇ Program model for years, and we have greatly enjoyed and benefited from this distinction. Knowing we have local resources at hand who are eagerly ready to support us at a moment’s notice is exciting. They always say that it takes a village, and STEM BESTⓇ has been instrumental in assuring this sentiment is felt through Waukee APEX.

If you had to sum it up in a sentence or two, what keeps you coming back to this work?

Working with people, no matter the field, is going to bring about some of the greatest highs and lows of a lifetime. Being able to try to use my full potential to push those odds in favor of the highs is what makes this work worthwhile.

The Iowa Department of Education congratulates Jared Almandinger on his award and dedication to STEM education.

