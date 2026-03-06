State's Arts Agency receives national grant for creative aging arts program

Providence, RI – Rhode Island was one of 28 states to receive a national grant of $77,500 to advance creative-aging programs for older adults in the state. The grant from a joint venture between the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) and E.A. Michelson Philanthropy will be administered by Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).

The funding will allow RISCA to offer a one-time creative aging grant program for sequential, skill-based arts instruction for adults 55-years-old and older. It will be led by trained teaching artists.

Through thoughtful coalition-building, funding for program implementation, and professional development for the teaching artists leading the work, RISCA's grant program will provide older adults more opportunities to engage in artmaking; further develop creative skills; and provide additional benefits of social connection and overall well-being. The program will open Feb. 1, 2027, with an April 1, 2027, deadline.

"On behalf of all Rhode Islanders, thank you to NASAA and E.A. Michelson Philanthropy for acknowledging our Arts Agency's commitment to using the arts to improve our communities' well-being for older adults," said Gov. McKee. "We included the benefits of the arts in the state's 2030 Plan because of robust research that links participating in the arts to positive health outcomes; enhancing social cohesion; and feelings of belonging."

"E.A. Michelson Philanthropy's investments in state arts agencies have transformed our national public infrastructure to improve the lives of older adults across America," said NASAA President and CEO Pam Breaux. "State arts agencies are now instrumental partners in addressing the most important challenges facing aging populations, including rising health care costs. The demand and need for this work will only increase."

"E.A. Michelson Philanthropy is proud to partner with NASAA through our continued support of creative aging within our state and jurisdictional arts agencies," said Ellen Michelson, founder and president. "We are delighted to see this initiative expanding arts programming for older adults, supporting more classes, residencies and sustained creative opportunities that help older adults learn, grow and connect."

"We are honored to be receiving national support for our arts and health program," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "Rhode Island is aging faster than the United States as a whole, with 23 percent of residents over age 60 and the highest percentage of adults 85-plus in New England. Abundant evidence shows that arts participation improves the emotional well-being of older adults, supports good health, strengthens social bonds, and brings a heightened experience of purpose and joy to our lives as we mature."

About

The National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization. In collaboration with the nation's 56 state and jurisdictional arts councils, we advance the arts as a powerful path to economic prosperity, rural resilience, good health, education success and strong communities in which everyone thrives. NASAA serves as a clearinghouse for data and research about public funding for the arts as well as the policies and programs of state arts agencies. NASAA's work is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information about NASAA and the work of state arts agencies, visit https://nasaa-arts.org/.

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders.

More information on E.A. Michelson Philanthropy can be found at E.A. Michelson Philanthropy.