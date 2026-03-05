DomainsByOwner.com Introduces Transparent, Owner-Direct Domain Name Transactions

dbo-1-domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com1-1AB dbo-1-domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com1-1AB dbo-1-domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com1-3AB

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As domain names continue to serve as critical assets for businesses, startups, and digital investors, the need for transparent and efficient domain marketplaces has become increasingly apparent. Traditional domain sales platforms often rely on brokerage models and commission structures that can inflate prices for buyers and reduce profits for sellers.Addressing these challenges, DomainsByOwner.com has launched a domain marketplace built around transparent, owner-direct transactions. The platform allows domain owners to list and negotiate the sale of their domains directly with buyers while eliminating commissions and intermediary brokerage layers.Unlike many conventional marketplaces that participate directly in transactions, DomainsByOwner.com is designed as a neutral platform that connects buyers and sellers without imposing transaction-based fees. This approach gives sellers full control over pricing and negotiation terms while allowing buyers to communicate directly with domain owners.Restoring Transparency to Domain TransactionsIn many traditional domain marketplaces, brokers or automated systems often manage negotiations and pricing. While these systems may simplify certain aspects of the process, they can also introduce pricing distortions and additional costs.DomainsByOwner.com removes these intermediaries by enabling direct communication between domain buyers and sellers. Through the platform, buyers can inquire about listed domains and negotiate terms directly with the owner, encouraging faster and more transparent transactions.This direct-connection structure reflects a broader trend across digital marketplaces, where asset owners increasingly prefer platforms that prioritize transparency and autonomy.A No-Fee, No-Commission Marketplace ModelOne of the defining features of DomainsByOwner.com is its commission-free marketplace model. The platform does not charge sellers a percentage of completed transactions and does not add brokerage fees to domain sales.For domain owners, this means the ability to retain the full value of a negotiated sale without needing to adjust pricing to cover commission costs. Buyers, in turn, can engage in negotiations without hidden fees or broker markups influencing the final price.Sellers can structure listings using fixed prices or open negotiations, giving them flexibility to determine how their digital assets are presented and valued within the marketplace.Platform Features Focused on Simplicity and ControlDomainsByOwner.com is designed with a streamlined interface that allows domain owners to create and manage listings independently. Each listing can include the domain name, pricing structure, descriptive information, and direct inquiry options for interested buyers.For buyers, the marketplace offers a straightforward browsing experience where available domains can be reviewed and evaluated without intermediary restrictions. Buyers communicate directly with sellers to discuss price, payment structure, and transfer logistics.The platform does not provide internal escrow services. Instead, it encourages users to complete transactions through reputable third-party escrow providers of their choosing, ensuring secure and flexible domain transfers.Supporting a Global Marketplace for Digital AssetsAs the internet economy continues to expand, domain names have become valuable digital assets used by businesses across industries. From brand identity to search visibility, the right domain can play a significant role in online success.DomainsByOwner.com supports global participation, enabling buyers and sellers from different regions to connect through a transparent marketplace structure. This international accessibility reflects the borderless nature of digital commerce and the global demand for premium domain names.By prioritizing direct negotiation, seller control, and a no-commission structure, the platform seeks to provide an alternative to traditional broker-driven marketplaces.DomainsByOwner.com is now live and accepting listings from domain owners worldwide. Additional information about the platform and its owner-direct marketplace model can be found at https://www.domainsbyowner.com

