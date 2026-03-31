MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed® Powers Smart Start’s New Speed Aware™ Solution

Strategic Partnership Expands MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed® Technology into Retail and Court-Mandated Speed Compliance Programs

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAGTEC, a leader in active speed governance technology, today announced that its SafeSpeedproduct has been selected to power Speed Aware™, a new intelligent speed assist solution from Smart Start, a global provider of alcohol monitoring technology and compliance services.Through this partnership, Smart Start will deploy Speed Aware™ as part of its expanding public safety portfolio, utilizing MAGTEC’s patented SafeSpeedtechnology to provide real-time vehicle-level speed management for high-risk and repeat speeding offenders in accordance with program requirements set by state monitoring programs.MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed is deployed across commercial fleets and public sector vehicles to prevent excessive speeding, reduce crash severity exposure, and enhance roadway safety. This partnership marks a strategic expansion of MAGTEC’s active speed management beyond commercial fleet applications and into retail and court-directed compliance markets through Smart Start’s established distribution and monitoring network.MAGTEC’s next Gen ISA actively regulates vehicle acceleration in real time to maintain compliance with defined speed parameters. The technology operates at the vehicle control layer, ensuring that speed policy is enforced rather than left to driver discretion.Smart Start’s Speed Aware™ solution integrates MAGTEC’s active speed governance technology with Smart Start’s nationwide compliance infrastructure, enabling:• Court-mandated speed compliance programs• Super speeder intervention initiatives• State-administered monitoring frameworks• Scalable jurisdictional deployments“Speeding continues to be one of the leading contributors to serious roadway crashes,” said Albert (“Al”) Morales, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Start. “By launching Speed Aware™ powered by MAGTEC’s proven speed governance solutions, we are expanding our public safety solutions beyond alcohol monitoring and into speed compliance. This partnership allows us to provide jurisdictions with a scalable tool designed to address high-risk speeding behavior and improve community safety.”“This collaboration highlights the flexibility and scalability of MAGTEC’s Speed Governance ISA systems,” said Bob Morisset, CEO of MAGTEC. “Through Smart Start’s national footprint, SafeSpeed technology can now expand beyond commercial fleets into retail and compliance-driven applications, significantly broadening the impact of enforceable speed control.”About MAGTECMAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeedprovides Intelligent Speed Limiting (advanced ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia INC.About Smart StartBased in Grapevine, Texas, Smart Start is a global leader in alcohol monitoring solutions, including Ignition Interlock and portable alcohol monitoring devices. Since 1992, Smart Start devices have prevented more than 12 million impaired driving events. Operating in the United States, Canada, Australia, and 11 other international markets, Smart Start is committed to saving lives and enhancing community safety through an integrated suite of hardware and cloud software solutions. Learn more at www.smartstartinc.com

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