Live Digital Introduces New Website Showcasing Specialist Recruitment Across Product, Growth, Data & Tech

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Digital has launched a new website outlining its recruitment services and sector specialisms across product, growth, data, and technology roles. The updated platform presents an overview of the company’s recruitment approach, service models, and the industries it supports.

The new website introduces the work of the Live Digital recruitment agency, including its focus on connecting companies with professionals in digital-focused sectors such as SaaS, fintech, software development, product management, and digital marketing. It also highlights the firm’s experience supporting organisations at different stages of growth, from early-stage startups to established enterprises.

According to the company, the website was designed to provide clearer information about its recruitment process and sector knowledge. Visitors can explore the industries the agency serves, including manufacturing technology, industrial technology, construction technology, retail technology, and eCommerce.

The website also presents the company’s recruitment models, which include contingency recruitment, executive search, outsourced talent acquisition, and recruitment consultancy. These services are intended to support organisations with different hiring requirements, ranging from individual specialist roles to larger team expansions.

Another key section of the site focuses on product hiring. Through its Product management recruitment agency offering, Live Digital works with companies seeking professionals across product strategy, product marketing, and product development roles. The website outlines the types of positions commonly recruited, including product managers, growth product managers, product marketing managers, and senior leadership roles such as Heads of Product and Chief Product Officers.

In addition to outlining its services, the website provides background information on the company and its founding team. Live Digital was established by professionals with experience in digital marketing and recruitment who aimed to combine sector knowledge with a consultative recruitment approach.

The platform also introduces the company’s recruitment process, which includes an initial discovery phase, targeted candidate search, interview support, and post-placement follow-up. This process is presented as part of the agency’s structured method for supporting hiring managers and candidates.

The new website is now live and available to businesses and professionals seeking further information about the services provided by the Live Digital recruitment agency.

About Live Digital

Live Digital is a specialist recruitment firm focused on digital and technology-driven industries. The Live Digital recruitment agency works with companies across sectors such as SaaS, fintech, software development, product management, project management, and digital marketing. Acting as a Product management recruitment agency as well as a broader digital recruitment partner, the company supports organisations in sourcing talent for roles across product, growth, data, and technology functions.

