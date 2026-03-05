Submit Release
General Contractor Relocates Operations to Renovated Property

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Walnut Construction, LLC has established its office at 239 Old Chapin Rd following the acquisition of a former residential property that is currently being renovated for professional use. The structure, previously in a deteriorated condition, is undergoing phased improvements while serving as the company’s operational headquarters.

Relocation is relevant for property owners, developers, and businesses seeking licensed oversight for projects involving Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, and specialized buildouts. Clients evaluating Custom Home Builders in Lexington, SC, as well as organizations planning Office Building Construction or Retail Construction, now have a centralized location for consultations and project coordination.

The property's renovation reflects the firm’s practical approach to building science, structural integrity, and adaptive reuse. Work includes structural upgrades, interior reconstruction, and site improvements designed to support long-term function. While improvements continue, the company is fully operating from the site and conducting planning, budgeting, and administrative activities on location.

Establishing the office within a restored structure provides space for client meetings and internal coordination while demonstrating the company’s hands-on project management capabilities in a real-world setting.

Business overview: Black Walnut Construction, LLC is a licensed general contracting firm providing residential and commercial building services. The company manages custom homes, office facilities, and multi-sector construction projects from planning through completion with structured oversight and operational accountability.

