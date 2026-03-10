Directwest Launches Enhanced Web Development Services in Regina, SK

Directwest expands its digital solutions with enhanced web development services in Regina, helping local businesses build modern, high-performing websites.

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Directwest, a Saskatchewan-based marketing services company with offices in Regina and Saskatoon, announced an expanded offering of web development services that Regina organizations can use to modernize their online presence and strengthen trust with local customers.The enhanced program supports new website builds, refresh projects, and SEO-focused upgrades designed to improve discoverability and user experience. New builds can include essential pages such as Home, About, Products/Services, Gallery, and Contact, along with a custom-tailored design and strategic content development. For businesses that need to spotlight specific offerings, optional new-page add-ons help expand service visibility while keeping navigation clear and mobile responsive.Directwest also offers Website Hosting and Care to help businesses keep sites secure, current, and measurable. Support can include unlimited text edits, content and design updates, SEO adjustments, daily backups, 24/7 uptime monitoring, regular core and plug‑in updates, SSL certificates, and monthly Google Analytics reporting.To get more information about web development services , please contact their office at 306-777-0333.About Directwest: Directwest has supported Saskatchewan businesses for more than a century , evolving from Yellow Pages roots into a full range of marketing services. The company’s vision is to be Saskatchewan businesses’ marketing champion, and its mission is to grow the Saskatchewan economy by helping local businesses win with marketing services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.