Sample Processing System Market 2026: Smarter Automation Streamlining Laboratory Efficiency

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sample processing system market is led by a combination of global laboratory equipment manufacturers and specialized automation and workflow solution providers. Companies are focusing on high-throughput automation platforms, integrated liquid handling systems, advanced centrifugation and separation technologies, and contamination-free processing environments to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and reproducibility in laboratory workflows. Emphasis on laboratory automation, standardization of sample preparation protocols, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration with digital laboratory information management systems (LIMS) remains central to maintaining competitive advantage. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational efficiency, technological advancement, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly expanding clinical diagnostics, biotechnology, and life sciences research ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Sample Processing System Market?

• According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The laboratory products and services division of the company, which is directly involved in the sample processing system market, offers a comprehensive portfolio of automated liquid handling systems, centrifuges, sample preparation instruments, nucleic acid extraction platforms, and consumables that support clinical diagnostics, molecular biology workflows, biopharmaceutical development, and high-throughput laboratory environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sample Processing System Market?

Major companies operating in the sample processing system market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Shimadzu Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Horiba, Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Bruker Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, Abbott Laboratories (GLP System), Tecan Group Ltd., Sartorius AG, Promega Corporation, Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Markes International, AusDiagnostics, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Labmate, PromoChrom Technologies Ltd., MGI Tech Co., Ltd., Copan Italia SpA, A & T Corporation, Hamilton Bonaduz AG, P S Analytical Ltd., ENVEA.

How Concentrated Is The Sample Processing System Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent laboratory quality standards, compliance with clinical and research regulations, precision automation requirements, and the need for high accuracy, reproducibility, and contamination control in clinical diagnostics, biotechnology, and life sciences research environments. Leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, advanced automation technologies, integrated sample preparation and processing platforms, and strong global distribution networks. Their competitive strength is further supported by continuous innovation in automated liquid handling systems, nucleic acid extraction solutions, centrifugation technologies, and contamination-controlled processing environments. As demand for high-throughput diagnostics, precision medicine, and efficient laboratory workflows increases, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the sample processing system market.

• Leading companies include:

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (4%)

o Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter) (3%)

o Agilent Technologies, Inc. (3%)

o Illumina, Inc. (3%)

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (3%)

o PerkinElmer, Inc. (2%)

o QIAGEN N.V. (2%)

o Merck KGaA (2%)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (1%)

o Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (1%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Sample Processing System Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the sample processing system market include Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sartorius AG, Eppendorf SE, Promega Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Corning Incorporated, Bio-Techne Corporation, MilliporeSigma, Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott Laboratories.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Sample Processing System Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the sample processing system market include Avantor, Inc., Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Cardinal Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Dot Scientific Inc., Thomas Scientific, Ward's Science, Daigger Scientific, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Labconco Corporation, Genesee Scientific Corporation, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Airgas Inc. (Air Liquide), Teknova, Inc., Crystalgen Inc., USA Scientific, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Abcam plc, BioVision Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Sample Processing System Market?

• Major end users in the sample processing system market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., IQVIA Inc., ICON plc, Syneos Health, WuXi AppTec, Parexel International Corporation.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Artificial intelligence-based sample processing and workflow automation is transforming the sample processing system market by enhancing precision, improving processing efficiency, and enabling real-time data tracking and analytics in clinical diagnostics, biotechnology research, and high-throughput laboratory environments.

• Example: In January 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced the BD Kiestra 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System, a flexible and fully configurable automation solution for modern laboratories.

• The system allows laboratories to connect multiple BD Kiestra modules, select from various track configurations and instruments, and create a tailored automation setup that aligns with their specific workflow requirements, physical lab space, and future scalability needs.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Robotic Liquid Handling Platforms Enhancing Laboratory Automation And Throughput

• High-Throughput Sample Preparation Systems Advancing Molecular Diagnostics

• Ion Chromatography Preparation Solutions Improving Analytical Accuracy

• Acoustic Liquid Handling Technologies Transforming Genomic Sample Processing

