LoanLogics Evaluates Deterministic AI From Quantum General Intelligence (QGI) to Strengthen Mortgage Compliance
LoanLogics, the mortgage compliance platform is actively evaluating Quantum General Intelligence’s (QGI) deterministic AI platform
"LoanLogics has embraced trusted and responsible AI to drive innovation in mortgage compliance and quality management, powering fast, accurate workflows in solutions like CARBN. We're actively evaluating Quantum General Intelligence's deterministic platform, within our AI Governance framework, to further enhance explainability and provable audit trails in regulated decisioning—addressing key gaps in probabilistic AI and strengthening compliance for our lender partners."
— David Parker, CEO, LoanLogics
QGI’s deterministic AI platform combines formal reasoning with LLM to produce deterministic, verifiable outputs—closing critical gaps left by probabilistic AI in high-stakes compliance environments. The evaluation is being conducted within LoanLogics’ enterprise AI Governance framework as regulators intensify scrutiny of AI-driven lending decisions.
Further announcements are expected as the evaluation progresses.
Sam SAMMANE
Quantum General Intelligence Inc (QGI)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.