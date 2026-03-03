State Gang Task Force Detectives Arrest Suspect Wanted for Murder

At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) State Gang Task Force located and arrested a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, theft of means of transportation, and burglary.

The suspect, 27-year-old Parketta Allen, of Laveen, was taken into custody by detectives in Phoenix without incident. She was later booked into the Maricopa County Jail, where she is being held on a $1.7 million cash-only bond.

This arrest reflects the State Gang Task Force’s continued commitment to protecting Arizona communities by identifying, locating, and apprehending violent offenders.

The mission of the Arizona State Gang Task Force is, in collaboration with citizens, partnered agencies, and intelligence resources, to suppress criminal gangs and transnational crime.