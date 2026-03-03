Armenia: Operational highlights for 2025

We kept visiting Armenians in Azerbaijan, detained in connection with the conflict escalations, whose detention had been confirmed by the respective authorities. Despite the closure of the ICRC Delegation in Azerbaijan in September 2025, representatives from the organization’s headquarters in Geneva visited the detainees in December, in accordance with the ICRC standard procedures, offered opportunities to exchange with their families and provided with basic assistance. The delegates also assessed the treatment of detainees, their health status, and their conditions of detention.

