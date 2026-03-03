DEQ Flood Resiliency Blueprint to hold public information session

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Flood Resiliency Blueprint program (Blueprint) will hold a public information session on March 25 at 6 p.m. to provide an overview of the state’s science-based and stakeholder-driven flood mitigation planning initiative. Members of the public are invited to attend virtually via Webex.

The meeting will also provide information on the program’s online decision support tool and the ongoing development of River Basin Action Strategies.

The Blueprint is designed to support the planning, evaluation and implementation of flood resilience strategies. It is the largest proactive statewide flood mitigation investment in North Carolina history, equipping local governments, the state and supporting organizations with data, tools and processes to guide strategic investments to reduce flood risk, fund priority projects and address gaps in mitigation efforts.

Since 2024, the Blueprint has funded 81 flood resilience projects totaling more than $40 million in the six river basins designated by the NC General Assembly: Neuse, French Broad, White Oak, Tar Pamlico, Cape Fear and Lumber.

The online decision support tool, or Blueprint tool, is a data- and model-driven GIS-enabled web application designed to: