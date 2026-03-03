New DEI Book for Individuals

Book Cover

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, there have been many conversations and news stories about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), but most of the dialogue and articles have focused on organizations: whether they are invested in DEI or if they have been retreating. A new book titled Self-Guide to DEI: Understanding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Workplace is solely focused on the individual.Using simple prompts instead of complicated theories or concepts, the book guides the individual reader through their own workplace experiences and how those experiences may differ from others. The book gently meets readers where they are and, without judgment, helps them better understand workplace dynamics and how to make the workplace more comfortable and successful for everyone.“While the book is only 64 pages, it took two years to write. It is meant to be a conversation between the reader and myself,” says the author, Su Joun. “It seeks to de-mystify and simplify the topic of equity, equality, inclusion, psychological safety, belonging, and diversity for one person at a time. After all, DEI is personal, not political. It is about people, not politics.”Su Joun drew on decades of senior leadership experience across various industries and from consulting with hundreds of organizations on how to increase the success and emotional safety of their workforce. Self-Guide to DEI brings together real voices and stories from thousands of professionals Su has met over the years to offer readers a personal and authentic way to explore identity, empathy, and everyday actions they can take to make work more fair and inclusive.Some early feedback about the book includes:It’s simple, clean and rings of truth. This workbook is low lift, high impact.The book provides great “small actions for big impact” that people can use to change their own daily behaviors and inspire change in others.This book is thought-provoking. It was definitely more interesting than expected.This should be required reading for managers and those seeking growth in their careers. Most people want to do what's equitable and inclusive, yet the defunding of many employer DEI programs has left so many workers unable to advance their understanding and grow their skills.Self-Guide to DEI: Understanding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the Workplace book is now available on Amazon Bookshop.org , and other bookstore sites.About the AuthorSu Joun is a workforce consultant, storyteller, and keynote speaker with decades of experience helping organizations navigate complex workplace dynamics. A TEDx speaker and Stories from the Stage storyteller, she combines personal insight and professional experience to support leaders in creating more equitable and engaging workplaces. Su is also passionate about creating equal and equitable access to education and career opportunities.

