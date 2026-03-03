Zack Viscomi Explores Accountability, and Transformation in MyStory™

Best Selling Author - Zack Viscomi

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Los Angeles, CA – January 2026] Zack Viscomi, an entrepreneur, Marine Corps veteran, and storytelling strategist, appears in a new episode of MyStory™. The episode provides an unflinching look at how early instability, self-sabotage, and hard-earned self-awareness reshaped his personal life and professional mission. Now streaming on Amazon Prime®, Apple TV®, The Success Network®, and Google Play®, Zack’s story explores how confronting your own narrative can change your direction, relationships, and long-term life journey.

Zack was born into a tight-knit Italian American family in a small industrial town in New Jersey. In his early years, he experienced warmth, tradition, and the influence of a quiet entrepreneurial lineage. That sense of safety was quickly disrupted by a series of destabilizing events, including a house fire and his parents’ sudden divorce. Pulled from bed in the middle of the night more than once, he learned to suppress his emotions as a matter of self-preservation, a pattern that quietly influenced his choices for decades.

As his family relocated and circumstances changed, Zack became increasingly motivated by the need for acceptance. School changes, social pressures, and an unstable home life reinforced his habit of prioritizing belonging over personal values. This tendency followed him into adolescence and early adulthood, where impulsive decisions and substance use became coping mechanisms rather than isolated mistakes. Looking back, he sees these years as reactive rather than intentional, guided by avoidance instead of clarity.

Seeking escape and structure, Zack joined the U.S. Marine Corps, at first seeing service as a way out rather than a calling. While military life brought discipline and responsibility, his unresolved patterns remained. A failed drug test just before deployment forced him to confront the consequences of his actions for the first time. Following his demotion and lack of career progress, he found himself with plenty of time and minimal distractions, allowing him to consider how his choices had influenced his life.

This period of reckoning aligned with significant personal change. Zack met the woman who would later become his wife, and through her, he encountered faith and a community that pushed him to move beyond his emotional reserve. Deployment to Iraq further changed his outlook, as fellow Marines sought him out for guidance, conversation, and support. Without intending to, he stepped into a role rooted in trust and presence, qualities he had previously avoided developing.

Returning home, Zack encountered a new challenge: sustaining growth outside high-pressure environments. Marriage demanded accountability, revealing gaps between intention and behavior that he could no longer ignore. Instead of walking away, he began to examine his past honestly, not to relive it but to learn from it. Through this process, he realized that avoiding confronting his personal story had limited his ability to lead, connect, and serve others.

Today, Zack helps entrepreneurs and leaders articulate their core narrative, not as a marketing tactic, but as a foundation for integrity and trust. Drawing from his own experiences, he emphasizes that growth begins when individuals stop rewriting their past for approval and start owning it with clarity. His episode highlights a central idea: when people understand the stories they tell themselves, they gain control over what comes next.

“Zack’s story illustrates how personal accountability can unlock lasting change,” said Emmy® Award-winning producer Nick Nanton, co-creator of MyStory™. “His journey shows the power of owning your story in order to learn from it.”

About Zack

Zack is an entrepreneur, Marine Corps veteran, and storytelling strategist who works with business owners and leaders to uncover and articulate their core narrative. Through a story-driven framework, he helps organizations build trust, alignment, and long-term impact.

About MyStory™

MyStory™ is an original docu-series from Emmy® Award-winning producers that presents leaders and changemakers through candid, reflective storytelling. Each episode explores the experiences that shape direction, responsibility, and influence.





