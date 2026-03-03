Alan Health Technologies Inc. dba Alan

Delivery Method: VIA ELECTRONIC MAIL READ/DELIVERY RECEIPT REQUESTED Product: Drugs

WARNING LETTER

February 20, 2026

Alan:

This letter is to advise you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed your website content at the internet address https://www.alanmeds.com, in December 2025, and has observed that your website offers compounded drug products, including semaglutide and tirzepatide drug products.1 As described below, your website’s false or misleading claims concerning compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide products under sections 502(a) and 502(bb) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) [21 U.S.C. §§ 352(a) and 352(bb)], result in products being introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce in violation of section 301(a) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 331(a)].

Under section 502(a) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 352(a)] a drug is misbranded if its labeling is false or misleading in any particular. Furthermore, under section 502(bb) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 352(bb)], a compounded drug is misbranded if its advertising or promotion is false or misleading in any particular.

The compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide products displayed on your website identify “Alan” on the pictured label, suggesting Alan is the compounder of those drugs when in fact it is not.2 Accordingly, the representations on your website that Alan is the compounder of these drug products are false or misleading, and the products are therefore misbranded under sections 502(a) and 502(bb) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. §§ 352(a) and (bb)].

The introduction or delivery for introduction into interstate commerce of these misbranded products is a prohibited act under section 301(a) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 331(a)]. The representations identified in this letter put you on notice of our concerns but do not represent an exhaustive list of violations.

For the reasons discussed above, your compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide products are misbranded drugs under sections 502(a) and 502(bb) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. §§ 352(a) and 352(bb)], introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce in violation of section 301(a) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 331(a)]. Please be advised, the receipt in interstate commerce of misbranded drugs, and the delivery or proffered delivery thereof, is also a violation of section 301(c) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 331(c)].

As previously stated, the violations cited in this letter are not intended to be an all-inclusive statement of violations that may exist in connection with your products. You are responsible for investigating and determining the causes of any violations and for preventing their recurrence or the occurrence of other violations. It is your responsibility to ensure that your operations comply with all requirements of federal law, including FDA regulations. For example, compounded drug products must meet the conditions in sections 503A or 503B of the FD&C Act [21 U.S.C. §§ 353a or 353b] in order to be exempt from certain requirements under the Act, including the new drug approval requirements.

You should take immediate action to address any violations. Failure to adequately address any violations may result in legal action without further notice, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction.

Within fifteen (15) working days of receipt of this letter, please provide a written response to the Office of Compounding Quality and Compliance (OCQC) within the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)’s Office of Compliance describing the specific steps you have taken to address any violations. Please include an explanation of each step being taken to prevent the recurrence of any violations, as well as copies of related documentation. Such steps may include:

1) Identifying the entities that produce the compounded products offered on your website;

2) Providing a representative sample of labeling for such products; and

3) Addressing the basis for other website claims that could be construed as false or misleading or demonstrating that such claims have been modified or removed in light of FDCA §§ 502(a) and 502(bb)) [21 U.S.C. §§ 352(a) and (bb)].

This letter notifies you of our concerns and provides you an opportunity to address them. In your written response to this letter, you may provide additional information for our consideration as we continue to assess your activities and practices. If you cannot completely address this matter within fifteen (15) working days, state the reason for the delay and the time within which you will do so.

If you are not located in the U.S., please note that products that appear to be misbranded may be detained or refused admission. We may advise the appropriate regulatory officials in the country from which you operate that your products referenced above appear to be misbranded products that cannot be legally sold to consumers in the U.S.

All correspondence should include a subject line that clearly identifies the submission as a Response to Warning Letter. If you have questions regarding the contents of this letter, please contact compoundinginspections@fda.hhs.gov.

1 The semaglutide and tirzepatide products offered on your website are drugs within the meaning of section 201(g) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 321(g)] because they are intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of diseases and/or because they are intended to affect the structure or any function of the body. Further, they are “new drugs” within the meaning of section 201(p) of the FDCA [21 U.S.C. § 321(p)] because they are not generally recognized as safe and effective for their labeled uses.

2 See also 21 CFR § 201.1(h)(2) (“The appearance on a drug product label of a person’s name without qualification is a representation that the named person is the sole manufacturer of the product. That representation is false and misleading, and the drug product is misbranded under section 502(a) of the act, if the person is not the manufacturer of the product in accordance with this section.”); FDCA §503(b) [21 § U.S.C. 353(b)], FDCA §503B(a)(10)(A)(ii) [21 U.S.C. § 353b(a)(10)(A)(ii)]. We note that 21 CFR § 201.1(a) does not apply to drug products dispensed in accordance with section 503(b)(1) of the FDCA [21 USC § 353(b)(1)]. However, see 45 Fed. Reg. 25760, 25765 (Apr. 15, 1980) (“…if the label of a prescription drug product dispensed by a pharmacist does contain a representation as to the manufacturer, packer, or distributor, it must comply with all the provisions of § 201.1…”). In addition, the labels of your drug products as depicted on the website do not indicate that they are dispensed under section 503(b)(1) of the FDCA [21 USC § 353(b)(1)], nor do they appear to comply with the requirements of section 503(b)(2) [21 USC § 353(b)(2)].