pixelgrinder Announces ‘Your Touch’ Single Release on March 20 Across Major Streaming Platforms

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- pixelgrinder , a dark electronica and industrial/EBM artist known for composing with cochlear implants, has announced the release of a new single, “ Your Touch ,” arriving March 20 on all major streaming platforms. The release expands pixelgrinder’s cinematic, cyberpunk-leaning sound with a three-track package that pairs the title track with alternate versions designed for late-night listening and club-forward energy.At its core, “Your Touch” is presented alongside “Latex Mask (Remix)” and “Your Touch (Impure Mix),” offering multiple interpretations built around the same core aesthetic: dense electronic textures, driving rhythms, and a distinctly futuristic atmosphere. While pixelgrinder’s earlier work established a foundation in industrial rock, synthwave, and sci-fi sound design, this release leans more directly into dark electronica and EBM, emphasizing pulse, tension, and physicality in arrangement and production.The artist describes the single’s thematic direction as intentionally bold, drawing on long-standing industrial music traditions that use intensity, persona, and boundary-pushing lyrical frameworks to explore identity and interpersonal power. The tracks incorporate suggestive, stylized elements and contrasting tonal choices, darkness balanced with more feminine textures, resulting in a release that aims to feel both modern and genre-aware. The pairing of versions is intended to give listeners multiple entry points, from the primary single presentation to a remix-oriented approach and a more abrasive, alternate mix.“Industrial music has always made room for high-contrast themes, such as beauty and menace, control and vulnerability, and I wanted to approach that tradition with my own voice,” said pixelgrinder (Danny Bailey). “This release is meant to be provocative in a deliberate way, while still staying grounded in strong songwriting, sound design, and atmosphere.”Pixelgrinder’s approach to composition is shaped by lived experience and adaptive technology. Born hard-of-hearing, he produces music using cochlear implants, turning cybernetic hearing into a defining part of his workflow and artistic identity. In a scene where cyberpunk aesthetics often function as metaphor, pixelgrinder’s “bionic ears” represent a real-world connection between modern augmentation and contemporary music-making - an identity that informs both his sonic palette and the narrative framework behind his releases.MP3s for press and review are available via the provided download link. For the latest updates, artist links, and official release information, visit https://www.pixelgrinder.net/ and https://linktr.ee/pixelgrinder About pixelgrinderpixelgrinder is an electronic musician and producer whose work explores the intersection of technology, sound, and identity. Born hard-of-hearing, he composes using cochlear implants, integrating cybernetic hearing into both his creative method and artistic narrative. His music blends industrial rock, synthwave, and cinematic electronica, and is informed by influences such as Nine Inch Nails, HEALTH, Kraftwerk, and contemporary electronic sound design.Originally from San Francisco and currently based in New England, pixelgrinder has developed a distinctive style characterized by dark atmospheres, driving electronic rhythms, and a strong visual sensibility rooted in science-fiction culture. His debut full-length release, The Void Chamber, introduced his cinematic approach to electronic composition, while his forthcoming projects continue to expand into vocal-focused industrial and EBM forms.Through performance, recorded work, and multimedia production, pixelgrinder advances a creative perspective shaped by disability, technological adaptation, and the evolving relationship between human and machine. His practice reflects a broader cultural interest in cybernetics, transhumanism, and digital art, positioning his work within the contemporary landscape of alternative electronic music.

