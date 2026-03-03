WunderGraph Launches Hub, a Governance Layer for GraphQL Federation

WunderGraph

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WunderGraph today launched Hub, a design and governance platform for engineering teams running GraphQL Federation at scale. Unlike traditional approaches, it provides one integrated canvas for all teams across an organization to design APIs consumer-first. Hub enforces schema change approvals, ownership checks, and consumer-impact validation before any change reaches a schema registry or codebase. Hub is designed for organizations where schema change volume and cross-team coordination have become the limiting factor in federation delivery.Federation tooling typically governs what happens after code exists: composition, registries, and runtime execution. Hub focuses on what comes earlier, when teams negotiate schema ownership, assess downstream impact, and approve changes before implementation begins. At scale, a two-day schema change can stretch into weeks when multiple teams must align across subgraphs.At eBay, a single feature can require schema coordination across 20 or more subgraph-owning teams. “Ownership, checks, and cross-team negotiations have become one of our biggest velocity bottlenecks,” said Alexander Bandarchuk, Architect at eBay, which participated in Hub’s private beta.Teams use Hub to validate schema proposals against governance rules, enforce subgraph ownership, and run consumer-impact checks. Every proposal carries consumer requirements, governance status, and an approval trail. If a proposal would break an existing consumer query, Hub flags it before any code is written. Hub applies the same governance rules to AI-generated proposals as to human-generated ones. WunderGraph Hub has been in private beta since August 2025 with enterprise design partners including SoundCloud, On The Beach, and eBay. It integrates with WunderGraph Cosmo and other Federation routers and registries.Hub is available today at wundergraph.com/hub “The Federation stack governs what happens after code is written,” said Jens Neuse, CEO of WunderGraph. “Hub puts governance where it needs to be: at the moment of design, before the change exists.”About WunderGraphWunderGraph builds infrastructure for teams running GraphQL Federation at scale. Its products include WunderGraph Cosmo, a router and schema registry for federated APIs, and WunderGraph Hub, a design and governance platform for schema changes. For more information, visit wundergraph.com

