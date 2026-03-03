Falcon Builders Group Launches Temecula Drought-Resistant Yard Division; Offers 20% Spring Discount
Falcon Builders Group debuts a sustainable outdoor living division in Temecula and Murrieta, offering a 20% Spring discount on custom pavers, turf, and concrete
Operating out of their headquarters at 41690 Enterprise Cir N, Falcon Builders Group is restructuring its service offerings to provide an all-in-one solution for property owners looking to eliminate water-heavy lawns while upgrading their home's curb appeal and functional living space.
"Homeowners are tired of spending premium prices to water and maintain grass that struggles to survive the California climate," said a spokesperson for Falcon Builders Group. "Our goal this Spring is to make sustainable, luxury hardscaping accessible. By handling the design, the demolition, and the installation entirely in-house, we are streamlining the process for our local communities."
A major pillar of this new division focuses on high-performance synthetic grass. By upgrading to premium artificial turf Temecula residents can drastically reduce their monthly water bills while maintaining a pristine, pet-friendly, and heat-resistant lawn year-round. The modern turf systems utilized by the company feature advanced drainage technology, making them ideal for complete yard overhauls and custom putting greens.
To complement the water-wise landscaping, the initiative heavily promotes the integration of permeable hardscaping. Through the strategic installation of custom pavers Temecula properties can efficiently manage rainwater runoff while creating elegant, durable outdoor entertainment areas, fire pits, and pool decks. Pavers offer a flexible, crack-resistant alternative to traditional surfaces, specifically engineered for the region's shifting soil.
For structural property upgrades, the company has expanded its foundational services. As leading concrete contractors Temecula homeowners can rely on Falcon Builders Group for safe demolition of old flatwork, followed by precision pouring for driveways, retaining walls, and high-end stamped concrete finishes that mimic natural stone or wood.
The 20% Spring Renovation discount is available immediately and applies to all combinations of paver, turf, and concrete projects booked during the promotional period. To maintain rapid response times, compliance with local HOA guidelines, and exceptional project management, Falcon Builders Group exclusively serves the following high-demand communities within a strict 6-mile radius of their headquarters:
Temecula (Zip Codes 92590, 92591, 92592): Including the premier neighborhoods of Harveston, Redhawk, Wolf Creek, and Temeku Hills.
Murrieta (Zip Codes 92562, 92563): Serving luxury homes in Bear Creek, Alta Murrieta, Mapleton, and Murrieta Hot Springs.
French Valley & Winchester (Zip Code 92596): Covering rapid-growth communities including Spencer's Crossing.
Custom Estates: Specialized hardscaping and concrete flatwork for sprawling properties in De Luz.
Homeowners residing in these service areas are encouraged to schedule a site evaluation to secure their project timeline and claim the Spring discount.
About Falcon Builders Group
Falcon Builders Group is a premier licensed contractor specializing in luxury hardscaping, landscape design, and concrete flatwork. Serving the Temecula Valley, the company delivers durable, high-quality outdoor living solutions tailored to the modern California home.
Media Contact:
Falcon Builders Group
41690 Enterprise Cir N, Suite 205
Temecula, CA 92590
(858) 869-0150
guy@falconbuildersgroup.com
https://www.falconbuildersgroup.com/locations/temecula/
Yazminia Placide
Falcon Builders Group | Pavers, Turf & Concrete
+1 (858) 869-0150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Landscaping That Brings Your Yard to Life Falcon Builders Group
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.