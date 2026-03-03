Falcon Builders Group Launches Temecula Drought-Resistant Yard Division; Offers 20% Spring Discount

A modern interlocking paver driveway recently completed in the Harveston community. Premium, pet-friendly synthetic grass providing year-round green in West Murrieta. Ashlar slate stamped concrete patio designed for modern outdoor living in French Valley. Contemporary paver patio featuring a custom-built stone fire pit in South Temecula. Custom outdoor kitchen island built on a reinforced paver foundation in Murrieta.

Falcon Builders Group debuts a sustainable outdoor living division in Temecula and Murrieta, offering a 20% Spring discount on custom pavers, turf, and concrete

Our mission this Spring is to provide Temecula homeowners with high-end, water-wise outdoor spaces that combine luxury design with the durability required for our unique California climate.” — Guy T

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As utility costs and water conservation mandates continue to impact Southern California homeowners, Falcon Builders Group has officially launched a new Drought-Resistant Outdoor Living Division. To help residents transition to sustainable landscapes ahead of the summer heat, the company is concurrently rolling out a major Spring initiative, offering a 20% discount on all comprehensive backyard renovations across Riverside County.Operating out of their headquarters at 41690 Enterprise Cir N, Falcon Builders Group is restructuring its service offerings to provide an all-in-one solution for property owners looking to eliminate water-heavy lawns while upgrading their home's curb appeal and functional living space."Homeowners are tired of spending premium prices to water and maintain grass that struggles to survive the California climate," said a spokesperson for Falcon Builders Group. "Our goal this Spring is to make sustainable, luxury hardscaping accessible. By handling the design, the demolition, and the installation entirely in-house, we are streamlining the process for our local communities."A major pillar of this new division focuses on high-performance synthetic grass. By upgrading to premium artificial turf Temecula residents can drastically reduce their monthly water bills while maintaining a pristine, pet-friendly, and heat-resistant lawn year-round. The modern turf systems utilized by the company feature advanced drainage technology, making them ideal for complete yard overhauls and custom putting greens.To complement the water-wise landscaping, the initiative heavily promotes the integration of permeable hardscaping. Through the strategic installation of custom pavers Temecula properties can efficiently manage rainwater runoff while creating elegant, durable outdoor entertainment areas, fire pits, and pool decks. Pavers offer a flexible, crack-resistant alternative to traditional surfaces, specifically engineered for the region's shifting soil.For structural property upgrades, the company has expanded its foundational services. As leading concrete contractors Temecula homeowners can rely on Falcon Builders Group for safe demolition of old flatwork, followed by precision pouring for driveways, retaining walls, and high-end stamped concrete finishes that mimic natural stone or wood.The 20% Spring Renovation discount is available immediately and applies to all combinations of paver, turf, and concrete projects booked during the promotional period. To maintain rapid response times, compliance with local HOA guidelines, and exceptional project management, Falcon Builders Group exclusively serves the following high-demand communities within a strict 6-mile radius of their headquarters:Temecula (Zip Codes 92590, 92591, 92592): Including the premier neighborhoods of Harveston, Redhawk, Wolf Creek, and Temeku Hills.Murrieta (Zip Codes 92562, 92563): Serving luxury homes in Bear Creek, Alta Murrieta, Mapleton, and Murrieta Hot Springs.French Valley & Winchester (Zip Code 92596): Covering rapid-growth communities including Spencer's Crossing.Custom Estates: Specialized hardscaping and concrete flatwork for sprawling properties in De Luz.Homeowners residing in these service areas are encouraged to schedule a site evaluation to secure their project timeline and claim the Spring discount.About Falcon Builders GroupFalcon Builders Group is a premier licensed contractor specializing in luxury hardscaping, landscape design, and concrete flatwork. Serving the Temecula Valley, the company delivers durable, high-quality outdoor living solutions tailored to the modern California home.Media Contact:Falcon Builders Group41690 Enterprise Cir N, Suite 205Temecula, CA 92590(858) 869-0150guy@falconbuildersgroup.com

Landscaping That Brings Your Yard to Life Falcon Builders Group

