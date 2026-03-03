Joint Statement of Slovenia and Türkiye

SLOVENIA, March 3 - Since the establishment of our Strategic Partnership, our bilateral relations have steadily deepened across a broad spectrum of areas. We have intensified our political dialogue at all levels, while our economic, trade, cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges have produced tangible results. The steady growth of bilateral trade has reached record heights over the past 15 years. Building on the strong foundations of our Strategic Partnership, we have agreed on the 2024-2026 Action Plan as a concrete and forward-looking roadmap for the next phase of our cooperation.

Situated at two ends of the region, Türkiye and Slovenia, as two NATO allies, attach particular importance to peace, stability and prosperity across the Balkans. We also reaffirm our support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and renew our commitment to a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and pursue cooperation within international platforms against Israeli policies of annexation in West Bank and destruction in Gaza.

We also underline our concerns regarding the developments following the attacks by Israel and the USA on Iran and continued with Iran’s targeting of some regional countries. We reiterate that the ongoing escalation poses serious risks to the future of the regional and global security, stability and prosperity. We call on all parties to cease the hostilities immediately and return to peaceful settlement of disputes.

On this meaningful anniversary, we underline our shared vision for a stronger, more resilient and forward-looking partnership that contributes to regional peace, stability and prosperity. We look forward to further consolidating our Strategic Partnership in all fields in the years ahead, especially in economy, trade, investments, connectivity, technology, future oriented industries and technologies, science, security and defense.