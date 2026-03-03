President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns lives lost in Ormonde building collapse

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the families of reportedly six people who died when a building collapsed in Ormonde, Johannesburg, earlier today, Monday, 02 March 2026.

The President’s thoughts also go out to survivors, some of whom are still trapped in the rubble of the business park premises.

President Ramaphosa expects an inquiry into the collapse will provide answers to the families of the deceased and to survivors and that such an inquiry will help to prevent a recurrence of a tragedy such as this.

The President also appreciates the urgency with which rescue teams are undertaking their urgent tasks.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates