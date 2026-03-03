EVONOMY Group elevates Energy division to dedicated subsidiary - EVONOMY Energy, announces 100% Off-Grid Test Facility

EVONOMY’s Board of Directors appoints Anthony R. Giesey as Chief Executive Officer of new subsidiary to expand its proven footprint in renewable energy

By establishing EVONOMY Energy as a dedicated subsidiary, we now have the operational agility & focused resources to scale with this unprecedented demand and help customers achieve energy independence” — Anthony R. Giesey, CEO of EVONOMY Energy

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVONOMY Group — a leader in Technical and Commercial services for Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software, announced the strategic elevation of its high-performing Energy division into a dedicated, independent subsidiary - EVONOMY Energy - which will leverage a new 100% solar-powered and fully off-grid test facility built on EVONOMY Group's Headquarters & Proving Grounds. Effective immediately, the EVONOMY Board of Directors has appointed Anthony R. Giesey as Chief Executive Officer of EVONOMY Energy while continuing to serve as Senior Vice President & Head of Engineering for the Evonomy Brand.From Powertrains to Power Grids: A Foundation of Technical ExcellenceEVONOMY Energy brings unique expertise into the industry by leveraging EVONOMY Group's experience architecting electrified & hybrid powertrains for mobility applications as well as Energy Storage System (ESS) design for Hyperscalers & Enterprise Datacenter OEMs. EVONOMY Energy will build on this foundation and focus on architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage for three core markets: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential & Consumer (R&C), and Datacenter."We are seeing a fundamental shift in the market as businesses and consumers alike seek to insulate themselves from volatile, rapidly escalating energy costs," said Anthony R. Giesey, CEO of EVONOMY Energy. "By establishing EVONOMY Energy as a dedicated subsidiary, we now have the operational agility & focused resources to scale with this unprecedented demand and help more customers achieve true energy security and grid independence."Power Perfected: The New 100% Off-Grid Test FacilityEVONOMY Energy's new 100% off-grid test facility in Michigan serves as a benchmark for resilient energy design, proving that solar energy can reliably power residential and commercial facilities even in regions with highly variable seasonal sunlight. To guarantee year-round production, the facility leverages an advanced array configuration utilizing both adjustable ground-mount and fixed wall-mount solar panels. Built to handle massive energy demands, the off-grid system successfully powers over 6,000 square feet of operating space, fully supporting high-draw infrastructure including dedicated EV charging and a complete hybrid geothermal and electric heating system. EvonomyEnergy.com - The Ultimate Portal for Engineering, Buying, and Installing Energy IndependenceEVONOMY Energy has launched its dedicated digital platform, evonomyenergy.com, providing complete end-to-end solution engineering, product sales, and installation options. The platform's flagship "Design My System" feature asks clients to complete a simple intake questionnaire which prompts EVONOMY Energy's engineers to architect a turnkey solution complete with Bill of Materials, detailed schematics, options for PE-stamped structural and electrical drawings, and several install options. The "Build a Bundle" tool enables customers to curate a cart and submit it directly to the EVONOMY Energy team to secure the best bundled price, all backed by a price-matching guarantee. To further elevate the customer experience, the platform also offers Live Chat support to connect customers with the EVONOMY Energy engineering team. All EVONOMY Energy team members are based in the United States to ensure the best quality of customer support.ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group is composed of independent brands providing Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth. The EVONOMY Energy Brand focuses on architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage for three core markets: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential & Consumer (R&C), and Datacenter.

