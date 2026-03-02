Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward — Governor’s Message, March 2026

Posted on Mar 2, 2026 in Main

We have seen over the past month how connection strengthens our communities — whether through culture, education, safety or opportunity.

Across our islands, people depend on government not just for services, but for support in the moments that matter most. From expanding early learning opportunities for our youngest keiki, to improving online safety protections for families, to preserving local history and culture for future generations, our work continues to focus on protecting what makes Hawai‘i special while preparing for the future.

We are building stronger connections beyond our shores. Cultural exchange through the historic Kisei Go Tournament reminds us of our deep ties with Japan, while new opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses are helping Hawai‘i’s economy grow in ways that benefit our residents. At the same time, initiatives that improve communication infrastructure ensure that even our most remote communities can stay informed and safe during emergencies.

Each of these efforts reflects a simple goal: a government that serves people in their everyday lives — in the classroom, at home, online, at work and in times of need. When we invest in our keiki, protect our communities and strengthen relationships near and far, we build a Hawai‘i where everyone has the chance to thrive.

Thank you for your continued partnership and trust as we move forward together with aloha and shared kuleana.

Mahalo,

Governor Josh Green