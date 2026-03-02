Connecting Kahikinui: When Reliable Internet Becomes a Lifeline

Posted on Mar 2, 2026 in Main

Kahikinui is one of Maui’s most remote and mountainous homestead communities — far from town, far from cell towers and until recently, far from reliable communication. For families living in this homestead community, even the simplest moments carried uncertainty. Parents often had no way to reach their keiki after school. During emergencies, first responders faced dangerous delays without dependable service.

DHHL Kahikinui site. Photo courtesy: DHHL.

When a previous provider abruptly shut down coverage, the community was left almost completely disconnected.

To restore communication, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) worked through the state’s Connect Kākou initiative to install a high-speed satellite internet system designed specifically for Kahikinui’s remote terrain. The goal was simple: make sure residents could reach help — and each other — when it mattered most.

That need for reliable high-speed connectivity became clear during a Father’s Day weekend wildfire that occurred just months after Wi-Fi service began. The new connection allowed residents to receive evacuation updates in real time and enabled first responders to track weather conditions during active operations. What began as an infrastructure upgrade quickly proved to be a lifeline.

Today, parents can check in with children waiting at the bus stop, neighbors can gather at the community center with dependable internet access — and the community is no longer isolated during critical moments.

Funded through federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity resources, the project brought DHHL together with Oceanit for engineering and management, in partnership with Banyan Networks, which installed a low-Earth-orbit satellite solution built specifically for the area’s terrain and location.

Kahikinui is just one example of Connect Kākou‘s broader strategy to bring safe, reliable, future-ready infrastructure that serves people first — especially in the places that need it most — no matter how remote.

DHHL is now exploring portable emergency satellite kits that can be deployed for disaster response. The team is also advancing solutions to bring additional homestead communities online, while supporting workforce development efforts that help build local capacity for the future.

Because in places like Kahikinui, internet access isn’t just convenience — it’s safety, connection and peace of mind.