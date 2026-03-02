Applications Open for Hawaiʻi’s Free Public Pre-K Program

Posted on Mar 2, 2026 in Main

Families across Hawai‘i can now apply for free public prekindergarten for the upcoming school year.

The Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) Public Pre-K Program serves eligible 3- and 4-year-old keiki in the two years before kindergarten. The program currently offers 117 classrooms on 89 Department of Education campuses statewide, including both English and ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i language settings.

EOEL Public Pre-K expands access to high-quality early learning opportunities statewide. In nurturing, play-based settings, keiki develop foundational skills in early literacy and math while strengthening social-emotional growth, creativity and problem-solving. These critical skills help prepare keiki for success in kindergarten and beyond, while building a love of learning from a young age.

Investing in early childhood education benefits our children, working families and the long-term vitality of our communities. By offering free, high-quality pre-K across the islands, Hawai‘i continues to advance school readiness and educational equity for all.