Calibrationhouse Launches Nationwide On-Site Calibration Services

The new Calibrationhouse offering brings traceable, multi-discipline calibration services directly to customer facilities.

By bringing our expertise directly to the customer, we help organizations maintain compliance, reduce downtime, and keep operations running efficiently.” — Andrew Simpson, Director of Calibrationhouse

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calibrationhouse ( Calibrationhouse.com ) the service brand of GMC Instruments, has introduced nationwide on-site calibration services, allowing test and measurement equipment to be calibrated directly at customer facilities or through mobile calibration laboratories.The new service gives organizations greater control over how calibration is managed across their operations. By combining on-site calibration with standardized procedures and centralized documentation, the service provides a consistent framework for managing calibration activities across multiple sites.“On-site calibration is about reducing disruption to operations,” said Andrew Simpson, Director of Calibrationhouse. “By bringing our expertise directly to the customer, we help organizations maintain compliance, reduce downtime, and keep operations running efficiently.”“Demand for on-site calibration has increased as organizations look to minimize equipment downtime and simplify calibration workflows,” continued Simpson. “With this service, we are expanding our capabilities to perform calibrations directly at customer facilities across the United States.”Calibration processes have traditionally required equipment to be shipped to a laboratory, resulting in delays, administrative burden, and potential risk of damage during transport. Calibrationhouse’s on-site service allows instruments to be calibrated at their location of use, reducing the need for transport and enabling a faster return to operation in many cases.All calibrations are performed by qualified technicians using validated procedures and are traceable to NIST standards, ensuring reliable, consistent, and compliant results. The service includes scheduling, calibration, documentation, and billing within a standardized process.On-site calibration services are available nationwide across the United States and are supported by Calibrationhouse’s laboratory in Edison, New Jersey. The combination of on-site services and laboratory capabilities enables both field and lab-based calibration. The service covers a range of equipment, including electrical and power measurement instruments, biomedical and clinical devices, as well as pressure and temperature instrumentation and multifunction calibrators. It supports industries including manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, utilities, and data centers.“Organizations are under increasing pressure to manage assets more efficiently,” added Simpson. “This expansion reflects how calibration services are evolving to better align with operational needs.”For more information, visit: www.calibrationhouse.com

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