Sprint Data Solutions Launches Expanded Mortgage Data Intelligence for Targeted Lender Marketing Nationwide

Target FHA, VA, ARM, USDA, high-equity, bankrupt, and credit-challenged homeowners with precision-built mortgage marketing data nationwide.

Precision mortgage data drives funded loans. We help lenders reach the right homeowners at the right time with compliant, highly targeted marketing intelligence.” — Marketing Strategist, Sprint Data Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing today announced the expansion of its comprehensive Mortgage Data Intelligence Platform , designed specifically to help mortgage lenders, brokers, banks, credit unions, and financial marketers reach highly targeted homeowner segments for acquisition, refinance, home equity, reverse mortgage, and specialty loan campaigns.As interest rates fluctuate and affordability pressures reshape the housing market, lenders must rely on precision data rather than broad homeowner lists. Sprint Data Solutions now offers expanded mortgage audience segmentation covering adjustable-rate mortgage holders, FHA loan borrowers, VA loan borrowers, USDA loan holders, reverse mortgage prospects, reverse mortgage refinance candidates, first-time homeowners, high-equity homeowners, credit-challenged owners, bankrupt homeowners, high debt-to-income households, and emerging extended-term mortgage prospects.“Mortgage marketing today demands accuracy and timing,” said the Marketing Director of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. “Loan type, equity position, credit profile, and financial triggers determine results. We structure our data so lenders can market smarter and fund more loans.”Comprehensive Mortgage Data SegmentationSprint Data’s expanded mortgage datasets are built to support both purchase and refinance strategies across multiple lending verticals.Identify borrowers approaching rate reset periods. Ideal for refinance outreach and payment stabilization campaigns.FHA Loan HoldersTarget current FHA borrowers for streamline refinances, rate reductions, and conventional conversion opportunities.VA Loan BorrowersReach active-duty military and veterans eligible for IRRRL refinance, cash-out programs, and rate improvement campaigns.USDA Loan HoldersIdentify Rural Development loan borrowers in eligible geographic areas. Valuable for refinance outreach, payment reduction strategies, and competitive rate positioning tailored to rural homeowners.Reverse Mortgage ProspectsTarget senior homeowners who meet age eligibility requirements and possess sufficient home equity for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) programs. Ideal for lenders focused on retirement income solutions and equity access strategies.Reverse Mortgage Refinance CandidatesIdentify existing reverse mortgage borrowers who may benefit from refinancing due to increased property values, rate improvements, or additional equity availability. This segment supports specialized refinance campaigns within the reverse mortgage market.First-Time HomeownersConnect with recent buyers entering eligibility windows for refinancing, mortgage insurance removal, or equity-based products.High-Equity HomeownersSegment property owners with significant estimated equity. Ideal for HELOC offers, home equity loans, cash-out refinancing, and reverse mortgage marketing.Good Credit HomeownersTarget prime and super-prime borrowers for competitive conventional, jumbo, and refinance programs.Credit-Challenged HomeownersReach borrowers aligned with non-QM loans, alternative documentation programs, and second-chance financing solutions.Bankrupt Homeowners (Chapter 7 & Chapter 13)Identify pre- and post-discharge homeowners eligible for credit re-establishment mortgage programs.High Debt-to-Income (DTI) HouseholdsSupport debt consolidation refinance campaigns aimed at improving monthly cash flow.Jumbo Loan BorrowersReach high-balance mortgage holders and luxury property owners for competitive jumbo programs.Conventional Loan HoldersSegment by origination date, estimated interest rate band, and loan balance range.Homeowners by Interest Rate BandIdentify borrowers carrying above-market rates positioned for refinance savings.Emerging Extended-Term Mortgage ProspectsSprint Data Solutions also supports segmentation aligned with longer-term affordability strategies, including interest in extended amortization structures such as 40- and 50-year mortgage concepts as they evolve in the marketplace.Advanced Mortgage Marketing FiltersMortgage professionals can refine campaigns using:Loan type (FHA, VA, USDA, Conventional, ARM, Jumbo, Reverse)Loan origination dateEstimated interest rate rangeLoan balance rangeProperty value rangeEquity thresholdsOwner-occupied vs. non-owner occupiedLength of residenceCredit tier modelingIncome modelingDebt-to-income indicatorsAge segmentation (for reverse mortgage targeting)Geographic targeting (National, State, County, ZIP Code)This structured targeting allows lenders to align marketing efforts directly with underwriting criteria and product eligibility.Built for Multi-Channel Mortgage MarketingSprint Data Solutions delivers mortgage datasets formatted for:Direct mailEmail marketingTelemarketingRingless voicemailDigital audience modelingCRM integrationTrigger-based campaignsEach dataset undergoes hygiene processing and deliverability standardization to support responsible outreach execution.Precision Data for Today’s Competitive Mortgage EnvironmentIn a market where refinance volume shifts quickly and purchase activity fluctuates, lenders must focus on segmented borrower opportunities rather than broad outreach.High-performing campaigns now target:ARM borrowers nearing resetFHA, VA, and USDA streamline candidatesReverse mortgage prospects and refinance candidatesEquity-rich homeownersCredit-recovered bankruptcy filersHigh-DTI householdsAffordability-driven extended-term prospectsSprint Data Solutions structures its mortgage intelligence platform to support these opportunities nationwide.About Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide MarketingSprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a leading provider of targeted consumer and business marketing data. The company specializes in property-based, demographic, and responsive data solutions for financial services, insurance, real estate, and direct response industries.With nationwide coverage and custom segmentation capabilities, Sprint Data Solutions empowers mortgage professionals with precision-built data designed to drive measurable marketing performance.For more information, visit:

