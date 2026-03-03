Sprint Data Solutions Launches Expanded Mortgage Data Intelligence for Targeted Lender Marketing Nationwide
Target FHA, VA, ARM, USDA, high-equity, bankrupt, and credit-challenged homeowners with precision-built mortgage marketing data nationwide.
As interest rates fluctuate and affordability pressures reshape the housing market, lenders must rely on precision data rather than broad homeowner lists. Sprint Data Solutions now offers expanded mortgage audience segmentation covering adjustable-rate mortgage holders, FHA loan borrowers, VA loan borrowers, USDA loan holders, reverse mortgage prospects, reverse mortgage refinance candidates, first-time homeowners, high-equity homeowners, credit-challenged owners, bankrupt homeowners, high debt-to-income households, and emerging extended-term mortgage prospects.
“Mortgage marketing today demands accuracy and timing,” said the Marketing Director of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. “Loan type, equity position, credit profile, and financial triggers determine results. We structure our data so lenders can market smarter and fund more loans.”
Comprehensive Mortgage Data Segmentation
Sprint Data’s expanded mortgage datasets are built to support both purchase and refinance strategies across multiple lending verticals.
Adjustable-Rate Mortgage (ARM) Homeowners
Identify borrowers approaching rate reset periods. Ideal for refinance outreach and payment stabilization campaigns.
FHA Loan Holders
Target current FHA borrowers for streamline refinances, rate reductions, and conventional conversion opportunities.
VA Loan Borrowers
Reach active-duty military and veterans eligible for IRRRL refinance, cash-out programs, and rate improvement campaigns.
USDA Loan Holders
Identify Rural Development loan borrowers in eligible geographic areas. Valuable for refinance outreach, payment reduction strategies, and competitive rate positioning tailored to rural homeowners.
Reverse Mortgage Prospects
Target senior homeowners who meet age eligibility requirements and possess sufficient home equity for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) programs. Ideal for lenders focused on retirement income solutions and equity access strategies.
Reverse Mortgage Refinance Candidates
Identify existing reverse mortgage borrowers who may benefit from refinancing due to increased property values, rate improvements, or additional equity availability. This segment supports specialized refinance campaigns within the reverse mortgage market.
First-Time Homeowners
Connect with recent buyers entering eligibility windows for refinancing, mortgage insurance removal, or equity-based products.
High-Equity Homeowners
Segment property owners with significant estimated equity. Ideal for HELOC offers, home equity loans, cash-out refinancing, and reverse mortgage marketing.
Good Credit Homeowners
Target prime and super-prime borrowers for competitive conventional, jumbo, and refinance programs.
Credit-Challenged Homeowners
Reach borrowers aligned with non-QM loans, alternative documentation programs, and second-chance financing solutions.
Bankrupt Homeowners (Chapter 7 & Chapter 13)
Identify pre- and post-discharge homeowners eligible for credit re-establishment mortgage programs.
High Debt-to-Income (DTI) Households
Support debt consolidation refinance campaigns aimed at improving monthly cash flow.
Jumbo Loan Borrowers
Reach high-balance mortgage holders and luxury property owners for competitive jumbo programs.
Conventional Loan Holders
Segment by origination date, estimated interest rate band, and loan balance range.
Homeowners by Interest Rate Band
Identify borrowers carrying above-market rates positioned for refinance savings.
Emerging Extended-Term Mortgage Prospects
Sprint Data Solutions also supports segmentation aligned with longer-term affordability strategies, including interest in extended amortization structures such as 40- and 50-year mortgage concepts as they evolve in the marketplace.
Advanced Mortgage Marketing Filters
Mortgage professionals can refine campaigns using:
Loan type (FHA, VA, USDA, Conventional, ARM, Jumbo, Reverse)
Loan origination date
Estimated interest rate range
Loan balance range
Property value range
Equity thresholds
Owner-occupied vs. non-owner occupied
Length of residence
Credit tier modeling
Income modeling
Debt-to-income indicators
Age segmentation (for reverse mortgage targeting)
Geographic targeting (National, State, County, ZIP Code)
This structured targeting allows lenders to align marketing efforts directly with underwriting criteria and product eligibility.
Built for Multi-Channel Mortgage Marketing
Sprint Data Solutions delivers mortgage datasets formatted for:
Direct mail
Email marketing
Telemarketing
Ringless voicemail
Digital audience modeling
CRM integration
Trigger-based campaigns
Each dataset undergoes hygiene processing and deliverability standardization to support responsible outreach execution.
Precision Data for Today’s Competitive Mortgage Environment
In a market where refinance volume shifts quickly and purchase activity fluctuates, lenders must focus on segmented borrower opportunities rather than broad outreach.
High-performing campaigns now target:
ARM borrowers nearing reset
FHA, VA, and USDA streamline candidates
Reverse mortgage prospects and refinance candidates
Equity-rich homeowners
Credit-recovered bankruptcy filers
High-DTI households
Affordability-driven extended-term prospects
Sprint Data Solutions structures its mortgage intelligence platform to support these opportunities nationwide.
About Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a leading provider of targeted consumer and business marketing data. The company specializes in property-based, demographic, and responsive data solutions for financial services, insurance, real estate, and direct response industries.
With nationwide coverage and custom segmentation capabilities, Sprint Data Solutions empowers mortgage professionals with precision-built data designed to drive measurable marketing performance.
For more information, visit:
www.sprintdatasolutions.com
Patrick
Sprint Data Solutions
702-472-8668
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.