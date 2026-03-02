Johnson Storage & Moving Launches Johnson Warehousing, a Dedicated Asset-Based Warehousing & 3PL Division

New division offers warehousing, fulfillment, cross-docking, and logistics across U.S. markets for hospitality, healthcare, ecommerce, and industrial clients.

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson Storage & Moving, a family-owned logistics company founded in 1900 and a founding agent of United Van Lines, today announced the launch of Johnson Warehousing — a dedicated asset-based warehousing and third-party logistics (3PL) division serving multi-location brands across the United States.Johnson Warehousing consolidates and expands the company's commercial warehousing and distribution capabilities under a single brand, offering contract warehousing , shared and pallet storage, transloading, cross-docking, ecommerce fulfillment, final-mile delivery, yard and trailer storage, and disposal services through company-owned facilities in Colorado, Texas, California, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, New Mexico, and Wyoming.Meeting a Growing Demand"For decades, our commercial clients have relied on Johnson for complex storage and logistics challenges that go beyond simple warehousing," said Don Hindman, President & CEO of Johnson Holdings. "Launching Johnson Warehousing as its own division allows us to give these clients a focused team, dedicated resources, and a brand that reflects the scope of what we do — from long-term contract storage to full 3PL programs."Asset-Based, Not Asset-LightUnlike brokered warehouse networks, Johnson Warehousing operates its own facilities and fleet in each market. This asset-based model provides clients with greater operational control, faster communication, and flexible terms — without rigid leases or additional broker layers.The division serves industries where storage, staging, and precise timing are mission-critical, including hospitality and FF&E, healthcare and medical, food service and restaurant chains, ecommerce and DTC brands, industrial and manufacturing, and broker and 3PL partners requiring asset-based capacity in strategic markets.Core ServicesJohnson Warehousing offers a comprehensive suite of services including contract and shared warehousing, pallet and bulk storage, transloading and cross-docking, freight rework, WMS-driven ecommerce and DTC fulfillment, drayage and final-mile transport, yard and trailer storage, short-term and seasonal storage, and disposal and debris removal tied to renovation and construction projects.Nationwide FootprintThe division currently operates facilities in key markets including Albuquerque, Cheyenne, Colorado Springs, Dallas, Denver, Fort Collins, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miami, San Diego, and Santa Fe, with plans to expand into additional regions as demand grows. Each facility serves a broad radius and can be integrated into regional or national logistics programs.125 Years of Logistics HeritageJohnson Warehousing draws on more than a century of experience moving and storing high-value goods. Johnson Storage & Moving's network includes residential and commercial moving, records management, FF&E and installation services, and now a fully dedicated warehousing and 3PL operation. The new division represents the next chapter in the company's evolution from a regional mover to a national logistics partner.About Johnson WarehousingJohnson Warehousing is the asset-based warehousing and 3PL division of Johnson Storage & Moving, a family-owned company founded in 1900 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado. The division provides contract warehousing, shared and pallet storage, ecommerce fulfillment, transloading, cross-docking, final-mile delivery, and logistics services to multi-location brands across multiple U.S. markets. For more information, visit johnsonwarehousing.com or call 800-568-6683.Media Contact:Johnson WarehousingPhone: 800-568-6683General Inquiries: warehousinginfo@johnson-united.comPartnerships / Sales: partners@johnsonwarehousing.com7019 South Jordan Road, Centennial, Colorado 20112johnsonwarehousing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.