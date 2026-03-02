Snowmobile Crash in Brookline

CONTACT:

March 2, 2026

Brookline, NH – Just after 8:00 p.m. on February 27, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch regarding a snowmobile crash on a snowmobile trail near Cleveland Hill Road in the town of Brookline. The Brookline Police Department, Brookline Fire Department, Brookline Ambulance Service, and a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Erik Hurtibise, 33, of New Ipswich, NH, was operating his snowmobile with a group of friends on a maintained system of trails near Cleveland Hill Road. While operating downhill on a left-hand curve, Hurtibise attempted to avoid colliding with a large rock on the right-hand side of the trail. He turned sharply to the left to avoid colliding with the rock, which caused him to be thrown from the snowmobile. A member of Hurtibise’s riding party called 911 and stayed on the scene until first responders arrived. Hurtibise was transported by Brookline Ambulance Service to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The snowmobile Hurtibise was operating sustained minor damage.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this crash. After investigation it was determined that operator inexperience and failure to effectively avoid an unexpected object in the trail were the primary causes of the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game remind OHRV operators to operate with care while enjoying New Hampshire’s riding opportunities.