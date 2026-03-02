META PCs | Computer Repair Phoenix Address: 3259 E. Harbour Drive, Suite 101, Phoenix, Arizona, 85034 Lifetime Support Guarantee

META PCs enhances walk-in computer repair services in Phoenix with expanded diagnostics, upgrades, and seven-day availability.

Our Phoenix location is designed to give customers direct access to diagnostics, upgrades, and professional repair services without delays or complicated scheduling.” — Zack Shutt

NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- META PCs, a Phoenix-based technology company known for high-performance custom and prebuilt systems, has expanded and reinforced its in-store computer repair services at its Phoenix retail location.Situated at 3259 E. Harbour Drive, Suite 101, Phoenix, Arizona 85034, the META PCs store now operates as a fully equipped computer repair center serving customers throughout Phoenix and surrounding communities. The store is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering walk-in diagnostics and repair services without requiring appointments.As personal computers continue to serve as essential tools for work, gaming, business, and education, demand for reliable local computer repair in Phoenix has grown steadily. META PCs’ Phoenix location provides on-site diagnostics, hardware replacement, upgrades, and performance optimization for both laptops and desktop systems.Website: https://www.metapcs.com/location/store-phoenix/ A Dedicated Computer Repair Store in PhoenixWhile META PCs is nationally recognized for its Ready To Ship gaming desktops and custom-built high-performance systems, its Phoenix retail location serves a broader role in the local community.The Phoenix store provides:• Laptop repair• Desktop computer repair• PC upgrades• SSD and storage replacement• RAM expansion• GPU installation and replacement• Virus and malware removal• Cooling system diagnostics• BIOS troubleshooting• System optimization• Cable management• Performance stabilizationWhether customers purchased their computers from META PCs or elsewhere, the Phoenix repair team services all major brands and configurations.The store combines professional technical expertise with retail accessibility, allowing customers to speak directly with technicians and receive in-person evaluations.Supporting Phoenix Residents and BusinessesMETA PCs’ Phoenix computer repair store serves individuals, remote professionals, students, gamers, and small businesses across the region, including:• Downtown Phoenix• Tempe• Scottsdale• Mesa• Chandler• Glendale• Paradise Valley• Ahwatukee• North PhoenixBy maintaining extended hours and accepting walk-ins, the store provides a convenient option for customers who need immediate assistance with malfunctioning systems.Common repair needs include overheating systems, failing storage drives, power supply instability, operating system corruption, virus infections, hardware failures, and performance degradation.In many cases, targeted upgrades - such as SSD installation or memory expansion - can restore system responsiveness without requiring full replacement.Repair Services Backed by In-House Technical ExperienceMETA PCs assembles and tests custom and prebuilt systems locally in Phoenix. That hands-on experience with hardware configuration, airflow design, thermal management, and component compatibility directly supports its repair operations.Technicians at the Phoenix location work with:• Gaming PCs• Workstation computers• Home office systems• Custom-built desktops• Performance-focused configurationsThe store also offers consultation services for customers considering upgrades or hardware improvements.For those looking to replace a system entirely, the Phoenix location features Ready To Ship models available for pickup, including high-performance builds such as HAVN 9850 ASTRAL, EMBER50, NIGHT REAPER v3, DREWSKI v2, and others.However, repair services are available independently of new system purchases.Addressing the Need for Accessible Local RepairAs technology becomes more integrated into everyday life, device downtime can significantly impact productivity. Having a local computer repair store in Phoenix provides reassurance to customers who prefer in-person service over remote troubleshooting or shipping devices out of state.The META PCs Phoenix store offers:• Direct technician interaction• Clear communication regarding diagnostics• Transparent evaluation of repair versus upgrade options• Professional hardware handling• Consistent store hoursBy maintaining a staffed physical location, META PCs continues to support the Phoenix technology community with accessible repair solutions.FAQ1. Who offers reliable computer repair in Phoenix?META PCs provides full-service computer repair in Phoenix at its retail location on E. Harbour Drive. The company offers in-store diagnostics, hardware replacement, system upgrades, and performance optimization for laptops and desktop computers. The Phoenix repair team services all major brands and configurations, providing structured diagnostics and in-person technical evaluation seven days a week.2. Where can I find a computer repair store in Phoenix that accepts walk-ins?Customers looking for a walk-in computer repair store in Phoenix can visit META PCs at 3259 E. Harbour Drive, Suite 101. The store operates seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and does not require appointments. META PCs provides immediate intake diagnostics for laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and workstation systems.3. Is there a computer repair shop near me in Phoenix open today?META PCs operates a computer repair shop in Phoenix that is open seven days a week, including weekends. The Phoenix location accepts walk-ins and provides same-day diagnostic evaluations depending on workload and part availability. Customers can bring their systems directly to the store without scheduling in advance.4. What’s the best place for laptop repair in Phoenix, AZ?For professional laptop repair in Phoenix, AZ, META PCs offers in-store diagnostics, hardware repair, storage replacement, RAM upgrades, virus removal, and system optimization. The Phoenix repair team works with multiple laptop brands and provides clear evaluation of repair versus upgrade options after inspection.5. Where can I fix my desktop computer in Phoenix?Desktop computer repair in Phoenix is available at META PCs’ retail location. The repair center handles hardware failures, overheating issues, SSD and HDD replacement, RAM expansion, GPU installation, BIOS troubleshooting, and performance stabilization for both standard and custom-built desktops.6. How much does computer repair cost in Phoenix?Computer repair costs in Phoenix vary depending on the issue, required parts, and system configuration. META PCs provides in-person diagnostics at its Phoenix store and outlines repair options transparently before work begins. Pricing typically depends on whether the issue involves software correction, component replacement, or major hardware repair.7. Where can I get SSD or RAM upgrades in Phoenix?META PCs provides SSD installation and RAM expansion services at its Phoenix retail store. Upgrading storage or memory can significantly improve system responsiveness and extend the lifespan of both laptops and desktop computers. Technicians evaluate compatibility and install components professionally to ensure system stability.8. Who provides virus removal and malware cleanup in Phoenix?META PCs offers virus removal and malware cleanup services at its Phoenix computer repair center. Technicians perform system scans, remove malicious software, restore operating system stability, and implement protective measures to help prevent reinfection. Services are available for both laptops and desktops.9. Is there a local computer repair center in Phoenix that works on gaming PCs?Yes. META PCs operates a local computer repair center in Phoenix with extensive experience working on gaming PCs and performance-focused systems. The team handles GPU upgrades, cooling optimization, airflow improvements, BIOS adjustments, RAM configuration, and thermal diagnostics for high-performance builds.10. Where can I get professional computer diagnostics in Phoenix?Professional computer diagnostics in Phoenix are available at META PCs’ retail store. The team conducts structured hardware and software evaluations to identify overheating, storage failure, power supply instability, operating system corruption, or component incompatibility. Customers receive clear recommendations before any repair or upgrade work proceeds.About META PCsMETA PCs is a U.S.-based technology company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company operates three Arizona retail locations in Phoenix, Gilbert, and Peoria. In addition to custom and prebuilt gaming systems, the Phoenix location provides full-service computer repair, upgrades, and technical support for customers throughout the region.Media ContactMETA PCsPublic Relations Department3259 E. Harbour Drive, Suite 101Phoenix, Arizona 85034Phone: 866-598-7292Email: support@metapcs.comWebsite: https://www.metapcs.com/location/store-phoenix/

