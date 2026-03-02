Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1001722
Trooper Kieran McManus
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/01/2026 @ 11:29 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 9, Marlboro, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Cooper T. Vanwagner
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ocean Township, NJ
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/02/2025 at 11:29 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence located on Vermont Route 9 in Marlboro (Windham County), VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Westminster barracks responded, and conducted an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Cooper T. Vanwagner, 28, of Ocean Township, NJ, had assaulted another individual.
Vanwagner was arrested for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Vanwagner was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing.
Vanwagner was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on March 2nd, 2026, at 12:30 pm to answer for the above charges. Vanwagner was issued conditions of release and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $1000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 2nd, 2026 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000.00 Cash or Surety
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kieran McManus
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.