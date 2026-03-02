Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1001722

Trooper Kieran McManus

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2026 @ 11:29 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 9, Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Cooper T. Vanwagner

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ocean Township, NJ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/02/2025 at 11:29 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence located on Vermont Route 9 in Marlboro (Windham County), VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Westminster barracks responded, and conducted an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Cooper T. Vanwagner, 28, of Ocean Township, NJ, had assaulted another individual.

Vanwagner was arrested for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Vanwagner was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing.

Vanwagner was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on March 2nd, 2026, at 12:30 pm to answer for the above charges. Vanwagner was issued conditions of release and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $1000.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 2nd, 2026 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000.00 Cash or Surety

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kieran McManus

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

Kieran.McManus@Vermont.gov